12Bet App (APK) Download for Android & iOS

The company began its active work in the Indian market back in 2007. However, the mobile application was introduced only in 2013.

The operator operates under the license of the Isle of Man, and under the Philippine license of First Cagayan.

In addition to sports betting, the operator gives its customers the opportunity to quench their thirst for excitement through table games, slots, video poker.

The main advantages of the company include:

A mid-level bookmaker focusing on the European and Asian markets;

There are no restrictions in terms of participation in promotions and the use of bonus offers;

There is a mobile version of the site and a mobile application for Android and iOS;

Many games: casino, poker, slots, table games

The disadvantages of the office include:

The site does not work in Hindi (only if you run a browser translator);

Average coefficients;

A poor line in terms of the variety of events and their painting;

Weak live betting section;

Inconvenient navigation on the site and application when choosing bets on unpopular sports;

What is special about the 12bet mobile app?

The main page of the application is made in dark colors.

And despite the fact that the software for the 12bet app is provided by one of the world leaders in software development, the impressions of the functionality and navigation remain not the most rosy.

The left mobile side menu with a selection of sports is worth a lot. Only 7 sports disciplines are included in the main types. The rest are hidden in the “Outright” section. When you click on which, a full list of available bids appears in the main part of the window. They are arranged, of course, in alphabetical order, but finding an interesting event from unpopular sports in a huge list, if it is also present there, will cost some effort and, accordingly, will take a lot of time.

You can also find the following sections in the main menu:

Live,

Casino,

Virtual Sports,

Live Casino,

Promotions.

In the central part there is a pre-match or live, depending on the selected mode, in the right column there is a bet coupon.

As positive points, we note the presence of a sports statistics section and a help section for beginners.

Where and how to download the 12bet app?

12bet app download is quite easy. In fact, you can go to the official resource and download the add-on there, or go to the partner site BetObserv.com and download the file on this resource.

The download process itself is exactly the same:

Go to the website; On the official resource, you will need to go down and select the type of operating system, and on BetObserv.com, the site will select the software automatically. After clicking on the button, the download of the 12bet apk will begin. Now unzip the file and launch the mobile application.

As you can see, everything is really very simple and will take only a few minutes of your time.

What sports are represented in the 12bet app?

It is quite difficult to call the sports line of this operator a good one. It is frankly poor for sports and for a variety of bets.

Only 7 disciplines are listed here as the main sports.

The coefficients that are in the normal line, that when accepting bets in Live mode are at an average level. The variety of events in the live section also leaves much to be desired.

Given that 12bet is an exclusively Indian bookmaker, the main focus of the line is on cricket, football and tennis

Formally, there are no maximums on rates, but in fact it is clear that such an office of an “average hand” has them.

How to place bets in 12bet App?

You can place a bet only after registration and replenishment of the account.

To do this, you need to:

Click on the coefficient of the outcome planned for the bet. Confirm the bet in the coupon. Select the type of bet and the amount.

According to numerous user reviews, it is much easier and faster to make bets in the application than through the full version of the site.

How to register in the 12bet app?

The operator offers its customers only one method of registration.

To do this, you will need:

Fill in all the necessary fields, Read the rules, Confirm the creation of the game account.

The bookmaker does not offer welcome rewards. However, there are a number of interesting promotions in its assortment, which can be used by both beginners and long-time clients of the office.

How to top up a deposit and withdraw funds via the 12bet mobile app?

The office has a very limited choice of payment systems. Users can only access:

Visa,

MasterCard,

Skrill,

Neteller.

The minimum transaction amount is limited to 20 rupees.

Replenishment of the gaming account can take several days. This usually takes up to two days. You can withdraw amounts starting from 50 rupees, the ceiling is limited to 10,000 rupees.

The commission depends on the payment system through which the transaction is carried out.

Conclusion

The company differs from many competitors in the market in that it is well-known both in Europe and in Asia. This allows it to offer favorable conditions based on the specifics of a particular region. As banal as it would not be, but this operator is really trusted. The office has been on the market for more than 10 years. During this period, it has managed to become one of the most attractive for customers.

Trusting your money to professionals, you do not risk anything and get an excellent opportunity to fully realize your potential and focus on sports forecasts.