How to send a video reply to your comments on TikTok

TikTok is one of the most widely used apps with monthly active users averaging around 1.1 billion as of the beginning of this year. This trend does not seem to be slowing down leaving content creators on the app in a bit of a dilemma when it comes to navigating the comment section. TikTok however has given creators one other option to use in their arsenal. TikTokers can now send a video reply to any comments on their TikTok. The new feature has led to more content being released and more engagement on the platform.

Guide on how to send a video reply

Make sure the feature is available on your phone if not, update your phone to the latest version. Read further to know how to reply back to comments with a video.

Select the comment you would like to reply to Press and hold the comment you would like to reply to and record the video as you would normally. You can also press on the video icon on the left of your screen to record the video reply. You are allowed to attach the video reply with the actual comment for context. Anyone who watches your reply will know what you are replying to. Post the video as you would normally The video is now visible on the comment section and the your own page.

The reaction to the new feature has been mixed. Some users have questioned whether it was an actual feature or just a glitch. The response is not unfounded as it creates a flood of notifications in users accounts but it has been popular. The hashtag #replytocomments have sparked new conversations and content.

literally my notifications are flooded — phaedra (@Ioosingface) July 16, 2021

Some of the features enthusiasts have carried it along. The feature is still widely used in the platform and despite initial confusion has created a lot of buzz surrounding the platform which is their whole business model. TikTok writes that

TikTok is built upon the foundation of creative expression and we want to provide our users with the creative tools to make it easy to produce fun, joyful content on the app. This post is part of our TikTok Tutorial Series, where we spotlight our newest or little-known product features to educate users on how to use our tools in the TikTok creative suite and improve their content creation.

To learn more on how the feature works click here.