The allure of classic cars never fades. But for some collectors, the desire extends beyond a vintage ride. They seek the pinnacle of automotive rarity, engineering marvels with historical significance, and price tags that match. Here’s a glimpse into 15 such dream machines:

1936 Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic (Estimated Value: $60 Million): Only four Atlantics were ever built, making them the Holy Grail of car collections. Their sculpted, aerodynamic design was revolutionary, and their powerful engines made them the pinnacle of pre-war performance.

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO (Estimated Value: $45 Million+): Every car enthusiast knows the legend of the 250 GTO. With only 36 produced, it dominated motorsport in the 1960s. Its combination of stunning looks, a screaming V12 engine, and pure racing pedigree makes it the most valuable Ferrari ever sold.

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe (Estimated Value: Priceless): This one-of-a-kind Mercedes wasn’t meant for private ownership. Built for racing, it pushed the boundaries of automotive technology. Its gullwing doors and sleek design are iconic, and its rarity makes it uninsurable and unofficially “priceless.”

1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe (Estimated Value: $20 Million+): Carroll Shelby’s Daytona was built to take on Ferrari at Le Mans. With a powerful V8 and aerodynamic modifications, it dominated the 1964 season. Only six were ever built, making them a coveted symbol of American muscle.

1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 Mille Miglia (Estimated Value: $18 Million+): This sleek Alfa Romeo was a champion in the legendary Mille Miglia road race. Its powerful supercharged engine and lightweight design made it a force to be reckoned with. Only four were ever built, and their racing heritage adds to their allure.

1921 Bugatti Type 41 Royale (Estimated Value: $10 Million+): Imagine a car so large and luxurious it was nicknamed “Royale.” With a massive 12.7-liter engine and a wheelbase longer than most modern SUVs, only six were ever built, each tailored to the specifications of a royal or wealthy patron.

1995 McLaren F1 GTR (Estimated Value: $15 Million+): Here’s a race car legend that could be driven on the road. Limited to just 28 units, the F1 GTR was a homologation special based on the McLaren F1 that dominated Le Mans in the early 1990s. Its lightweight construction and monstrous BMW V12 engine made it a true hypercar.

1934 Duesenberg Model SJ (Estimated Value: $12 Million+): American luxury never looked better than the Duesenberg. With a powerful engine and opulent interiors, these cars were the ultimate status symbol for the rich and famous in the 1930s. Their rarity and craftsmanship make them highly sought-after collectibles.

2018 Bugatti Divo (Estimated Value: $5.4 Million): Let’s jump forward to the modern era. The Bugatti Divo is a track-focused iteration of the Bugatti Chiron. With enhanced aerodynamics and handling, it’s a reminder that even modern cars can become instant classics, especially when limited to just 40 units.

2009 Ferrari Aperta (Estimated Value: $60 Million): This one-off Ferrari was a special commission built to celebrate Ferrari’s 60th anniversary. Based on the 599 GTB Fiorano, it featured a unique open-top design and a powerful V12 engine. Its exclusivity and bespoke nature guarantee its collector status.

1967 Lamborghini Miura SV (Estimated Value: $3.5 Million+): The Lamborghini Miura redefined the mid-engine supercar. With its stunning, wedge-shaped design and powerful V12 tucked behind the seats, it was a revolution on wheels. Its rarity and iconic status make it a true collector’s dream.