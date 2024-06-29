The EU plans to grill Microsoft rivals about the $13 billion investment in OpenAI. The European Union’s antitrust regulators are increasing scrutiny on Microsoft Corp.’s $13 billion investment in OpenAI Inc. The primary concern is OpenAI’s exclusive use of Microsoft’s Azure cloud technology, which could potentially harm competition.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s antitrust chief, announced that the EU will not investigate the deal under merger rules. Instead, regulators are questioning Microsoft’s competitors about the exclusivity clauses in the agreement with OpenAI. The investigation aims to determine if these clauses negatively impact market competition.

Alongside Microsoft, the EU will also examine Google’s arrangement with Samsung Electronics. This deal involves pre-installing Google’s AI model “Gemini nano” on certain devices. Vestager highlighted that regulators are looking into whether Big Tech companies are attempting to dominate the market through the mass hiring of employees from smaller firms. This follows the US Federal Trade Commission’s investigation into Microsoft’s hiring practices at Inflection. “We will ensure these practices do not bypass our merger control rules if they lead to market concentration,” Vestager stated.

Details of the Microsoft-OpenAI Agreement

Concerns have arisen as the EU plans to grill Microsoft rivals about the $13 billion exclusivity deal with Azure. Under Microsoft’s agreement with OpenAI, Azure is the exclusive cloud provider for the AI company. EU regulators are keen to explore this further. Preliminary inquiries often lead to formal investigations, which can result in orders to change business practices and potential fines if anti-competitive behavior is found.

Microsoft responded positively to the EU’s review. “We appreciate the European Commission’s thorough review and its conclusion that Microsoft’s investment and partnership with OpenAI does not give Microsoft control over the company,” the company said.

Background of the Investigation

The EU’s interest in Microsoft’s involvement with OpenAI emerged after internal conflicts at the AI firm. The controversy centered around the firing and rehiring of Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, which revealed deep ties between the two companies. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella played a significant role in negotiating Altman’s return, even offering to hire him and other discontented employees.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority and the US Federal Trade Commission are also investigating the balance of power between Microsoft and OpenAI. They aim to assess if the partnership has given Microsoft disproportionate control or influence.

Implications for the AI and Cloud Markets

To protect market fairness, the EU plans to grill Microsoft rivals about the $13 billion committed to OpenAI. The partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI highlights the immense computational power required for generative AI technologies like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. These systems have significantly increased the demand for cloud services. OpenAI, in particular, has become a substantial customer for Microsoft’s cloud business.

Under the EU’s merger regulations, officials scrutinize deals within strict timelines and may demand remedies to address competition concerns. While deal vetoes are rare, companies face penalties if they mislead regulators or obstruct the review process. If found guilty of anti-competitive practices, companies can be fined up to 10% of their revenue.

Microsoft’s Antitrust History

Microsoft has a long history of facing EU antitrust scrutiny, notably over the dominance of its Windows operating system. Recently, the EU accused Microsoft of abusing market power by bundling its Teams video-conferencing app with other business software.

As this investigation unfolds, it will be crucial to watch how the EU’s findings might reshape the competitive landscape of the AI and cloud computing industries.

The European Union’s investigation into Microsoft’s $13 billion investment in OpenAI raises significant questions about market competition and the potential for monopolistic practices. This scrutiny is crucial because the exclusive use of Microsoft’s Azure cloud technology by OpenAI could stifle competition in the cloud computing and AI markets. In the Microsoft-OpenAI deal, other cloud service providers are potentially shut out of a significant segment of the AI market.

