This year’s event promises to be a whirlwind of deals and discounts on everything from beauty products to tech gadgets. The main event kicks off on July 16 at 12:01 a.m. and runs through July 17. But guess what? Prime members can snag some exclusive early deals right now! Let’s dive into some of the best early deals you won’t want to miss.

Home Sweet Home

Your home is your castle, and Amazon Prime Day has some amazing deals to make it even cozier:

Asnug Portable Neck Fan for $27.99 (reg. $35.99): Stay cool as a cucumber with this nifty gadget.

Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $469.99 (reg. $569.99): Suck up those crumbs faster than a hungry hippo.

Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set for $15.95 with Prime (reg. $29.95): Sleep like royalty without spending a king’s ransom.

Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows for $39.99 with coupon (reg. $58.99): Rest your weary head on a cloud of coolness.

Addlon Outdoor LED String Lights for $28.78 (reg. $46.79): Light up your life and your backyard BBQs.

Kitchen Gadgets Galore

Whip up something special with these kitchen deals:

Teresa’s Collections Ceramic Vase for $21.59 with coupon (reg. $29.99): Perfect for those flowers you keep forgetting to water.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for $4.99 (reg. $11.69): Smooth as butter, your hair will thank you.

Modway Sojourn Outdoor Patio Sunbrella Sectional Daybed for $1,924.50 (reg. $4,194): Nap like a pro on this luxurious daybed.

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan for $20.99 (reg. $24.99): A tiny fan with a big attitude.

Fashion Finds

Look fabulous for less with these early Prime Day clothing deals:

Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt for $15 (reg. $18.99): Cozy up like a marshmallow in this soft sweatshirt.

Brooks Revel 6 Running Shoe for $79.95 (reg. $100): Run like the wind without blowing your budget.

Dokotoo Lace Crochet Blouse for $27.99 (reg. $49.99): Stylish and comfy, just like your favorite pair of jeans.

Vera Bradley Cotton Vera Tote Bag for $57.93 (reg. $120): Tote-ally awesome for carrying all your stuff.

Tech Treasures

Upgrade your tech game with these sweet deals:

Sony ULT WEAR Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones with Alexa for $178 (reg. $199.99): Block out the noise and rock out in style.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] for $719 (reg. $799): Stay connected like a spy with this sleek smartwatch.

HP Laptop 15.6 Inch for $279.99 (reg. $294.88): A powerful laptop that won’t break the bank.

Dzees Outdoor Camera for Home Security System with Siren Alarm & Spotlight (2-Pack) for $69.99 (reg. $89.99): Keep your home safe and sound.

Beauty Bargains

Look and feel your best with these beauty steals:

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush for $37.95 with coupon (reg. $58.95): Get pearly whites that would make a dentist proud.

Clinique Take The Day Off Charcoal Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover for $14.25 with coupon (reg. $15.00): Wipe away the day’s worries.

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum for $38.39 (reg. $46.99): Keep your skin as smooth as a baby’s bottom.

Garnier Micellar Water with Vitamin C for $8.97 (reg. $11.99): Refresh and cleanse with a splash.

Everything Amazon

Amazon’s own devices and services are also getting in on the action:

Amazon Music Unlimited : Get five months free if you haven’t tried it yet.

Prime Video : Enjoy up to 50% off select titles.

Amazon devices : Big savings on Echo Show 8, Fire TV, Kindle Scribe, and more.

Kindle Unlimited : Eligible Prime members can get three months for free on July 16-17.

Extra Tips for Prime Members

Groceries and Goodies

Shop at Amazon Fresh physical stores between June 26 and July 15 to snag $15 off a $75+ purchase.

Remember to check the expiration dates on your coupons so you don’t miss out.

Travel and Trips

Book your Carnival Cruise Line trip or Avis rental through the Amazon Travel Deals page to maximize your savings.

Look for additional perks like gift cards when you make your bookings.

Shopping Sprees

Mark your calendar for July 8 to July 17 to shop directly from participating brands’ websites.

Keep an eye out for exclusive deals and discounts during this period.

Credit Card Perks

Apply for the Amazon Prime VISA between June 27 and July 24 to get a $200 Amazon Gift Card.

If you miss that window, apply for the Prime Store Card between July 12 and July 17 to get an $80 Amazon Gift Card.

Audible Adventures