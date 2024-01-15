Google recently revealed the removal of 17 capabilities from its virtual assistant that were considered unnecessary or unused in an effort to optimize the system. Google claims that this choice is a component of a larger program to prioritize and improve user experiences. Concurrently, there have been leaks indicating possible enhanced functionality pertaining to the integration of Google Assistant with Bard, the company’s generative AI. We will examine the specifics of the deleted functionality, the rumored Google Bard integration, and the potential ramifications of these actions in this post.

Credits: india.com

Features Bid Farewell: A User-Centric Approach

Over time, Google’s Assistant—a voice-activated virtual assistant—has developed to provide consumers with a variety of features. With the most recent changes, the corporation is concentrating on eliminating elements that might have been overlooked in favor of more widely used and crucial ones. Among the tasks on the list are voice-activated email sending, cookbook management, media alarm setting, and audiobook control. These changes are presented as a part of a continuous process to improve and order Google Assistant’s most popular features.

The 17 Removed Features: A Detailed Look

Audiobook Control: The ability to play and control audiobooks from Google Play Books using voice commands is now discontinued.

Media Alarms: Setting or using media, music, or radio alarms on Assistant-enabled devices is no longer supported.

Cookbook Management: Users can no longer access or manage cookbooks, transfer recipes, watch instructional recipe videos, or display step-by-step recipes.

Stopwatch Control: Controlling a stopwatch on Smart Displays and Speakers has been removed from the Assistant’s capabilities.

Family Group Messaging: The option to send or broadcast messages to Google Family Group using voice commands has been eliminated.

Voice Messages: Sending email, video, or audio messages using voice commands is no longer supported.

Calendar Rescheduling: Users can no longer reschedule events in Google Calendar using voice commands.

Google Maps Driving Mode: The App Launcher in Google Assistant driving mode on Google Maps, enabling various tasks, is no longer available.

Family Bell Announcements: Users can no longer request to schedule or hear previously scheduled Family Bell announcements.

Meditation with Calm: The feature to request meditation sessions with the Calm app through voice commands has been removed.

Fitbit Voice Control: Voice control for activities on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices is no longer supported.

Exclusive Display: Viewing sleep summaries is now exclusive to Google Smart Displays.

Caller ID on Duo: Calls from speakers and Smart Displays will not display caller ID unless users use Duo.

Ambient Commute Estimates: Smart Displays can no longer display ambient “Commute to Work” time estimates.

Travel Itinerary Check: Checking personal travel itineraries via voice commands is no longer available.

Contact Information Request: Users can no longer request information about their contacts using voice commands.

Action Requests: Requesting specific actions via voice, such as making payments, reservations, or social media posts, is no longer supported.

Integration of Google Bard: A Sneak Peek

While Google trims less-used features from Assistant, there are leaks suggesting a significant development: the integration of Google Bard. Android developer Dylan Roussel shared leaked screenshots showcasing how Assistant might be featured with its integration with Bard on Android. This move is expected to introduce advanced features to Google Assistant, potentially taking user interactions to new heights.

Google Bard Advanced: A Paid Subscription Model?

According to Roussel, the integration with Google Bard might come in the form of Google Bard Advanced, likely accessible through a paid subscription. This aligns with the growing trend of technology companies introducing subscription models to access premium features. Drawing parallels with OpenAI’s ChatGPT subscription model, this move signals a shift towards monetizing enhanced AI capabilities.

Conclusion: The Evolution Continues

Google has demonstrated its commitment to improving its products and maintaining its lead in the cutthroat digital sector with its decision to optimize the Assistant by eliminating underutilized capabilities and integrating Bard. The promise of enhanced functions through the integration with Bard points to an interesting future for Google Assistant, even though users may need to get used to the loss of some functionality. Users should expect a virtual assistant experience that is more sophisticated, potent, and context-aware as the tech giant keeps innovating.