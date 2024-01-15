The hugely famous online gaming platform Roblox provides its gamers with a tonne of options. Adding games to your favourites list so you can quickly access and play them later is one such option. You’ve arrived to the correct place if you’ve been wondering how to view your favourites on Roblox. We’ll walk you through the process in this guide to help you find your favourite games and take full advantage of this useful feature.

Getting to Your Favourites

Step 1: Log in to your Roblox account

Make sure your Roblox account is logged in. You will need to create an account if you do not already have one.

Step 2: Go to the main page

Once logged in, go to the Roblox home page. This is the place to locate a range of platform-related options and updates.

Step 3: Find the tab marked “Favourites”

On the main page, look for the “Favourites” tab. This tab makes it simple to retrieve your saved games and is normally located on the left side of the screen.

Handling Your Selections

Step 4: Include Games in Your Selections

Go to the game’s page to add it to your favourites. Once there, you’ll see a “Favourite” button, which is typically denoted by a heart. To add the game to your favourites, click on it.

Step 5: Look Up Your List of Favourites

Go back to the “Favourites” option on the homepage after adding games to your favourites. You’ll now see a list of all the games you’ve marked as favourites. This facilitates finding and playing your favourite games fast.

Extra Advice

Tip1: Sort Your Favourites

To make your favourite games even more accessible, consider organising them. You may organise related games for convenient navigation by creating folders within your favourites.

Tip 2: Get Rid of Adverse Favourites

You can take a game out of your favourites if it starts to get too long on your list or if you just don’t like it. To turn it off, just go to the game’s page and click the heart button once more.

Tip 3: Keep Up with Game Releases

Not only is the “Favourites” feature helpful for organising your favourite games, but it also helps you keep track of changes and new releases. Regularly go through your favourites to find any new and fascinating games to add to your collection of favourite titles.

In summary, organising and finding your favourite games on Roblox is a simple procedure that improves your whole gaming experience. You can quickly access, arrange, and play the games you love within the Roblox universe by following these easy steps. To build a customised gaming experience based on your tastes, log in, explore, and utilise the favourites function to the fullest.