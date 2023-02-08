The 1xbet affiliate program allows people who want to advertise one of the world’s leading gambling websites to receive commissions when they attract new users. It is one of 1xBet’s many advertising techniques, allowing it to be at the forefront of the iGaming industry.

Becoming a successful affiliate is often more challenging than it seems. You have to know a lot of information about the program, so it’s time to go through everything together.



How to Sign Up for the 1xbet Partners Program

To sign up for the 1xbet partners program, you must complete the following steps:

Start by going to the 1xbet affiliates 👉 official website . Once there, select “ Registration ”. After the pop-up shows on your screen, you must enter your contact details and more information about your website. Before selecting “Register”, read the Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy.

After going through this process, 1xBet will review your application, so keep an eye on your email for more information.



How 1xpartners Program Works

1xpartners is an affiliate program run by 1xBet that allows people to earn commissions when they start advertising the iGaming operator. With more than 20,000 partners worldwide, this is one of the most popular affiliate networks in the business.

Like other affiliate partnerships, 1xBet will allow people to earn up to a 40% commission if they use the Revenue Share option. However, since the 1xbet affiliate program is among the leaders, it also offers CPA and a Hybrid system. The amount of money you can earn depends on which type of payment system you choose.

You will need to open an account if you decide to become an affiliate partner. Once ready, 1xBet will give you access to its large selection of promo materials, which means you can choose those you like. After that, it is time to start advertising the operator. Although it is easier said than done, people usually use blogs and focus on online marketing techniques to gain traffic.

What Commissions Can You Earn With 1Xbet

Once your 1xbet affiliate account is ready, it is time to learn more about the different kinds of commissions. As one of the leaders in this business, the operator will offer you three types of options:

Revenue Share (RevShare)

CPA

Hybrid

The RevShare option starts at 25%, but you can get up to 40%, depending on your results. If you use the CPA option, the affiliate program 1xbet will grant you a fixed amount for a new signee who makes a qualifying deposit. Lastly, we also have the Hybrid model, which is a mixture of both.

Interestingly, everyone who’s a part of 1xBet’s affiliate program can get weekly payments. Usually, the operator pays the commissions in USD, and you need at least $30 to receive a payment. Lastly, affiliates can only have one account.

Marketing Tools for 1xbet Affiliates

Following our 1xbet affiliate review, it became clear that this brand offers different kinds of marketing Tools. Starting with the banners, affiliates use those things on their websites to attract even more potential customers. Unsurprisingly, 1xbet’s affiliate team created all banners, so they adhere to all of the needed regulations.

Of course, choosing this affiliate program will also give you access to unique links. Your 1xbet affiliate link is crucial because this is the thing that will help you accumulate new clients. Needless to say, you should use it wisely.

Since 1xBet is different from the rest, the company also provides tracking tools that help you monitor your activity. Affiliates use them to keep track of how many new signees they’ve brought over.

What Software Does 1xbet Affiliate program use?

The 1xBet affiliate program uses the Income Access software. Although it is slightly different than what’s available on other affiliate networks, you will see that it is easy to use. The affiliate program allows 1xbet’s partners to keep track of all important data.

What are the Requirements of 1xbet?

Before becoming a 1xbet affiliate partner, you must read the Terms and Conditions and make sure you adhere to the specific rules. There are several essential rules users must be aware of, such as:

The affiliate program only accepts users who are at least 18 years old.

1xBet can change any of the applicable T&Cs, so you must keep an eye on it.

If you decide to use your own marketing materials, you must contact the 1xbet affiliate manager and wait for the team to approve them.

Affiliates must not promote 1xBet in countries where the operator is prohibited.

There are even more rules to keep an eye on, so make sure to read the complete T&Cs.

Restricted Countries

Although you can complete the 1xbetpartners download process or use the desktop version of the platform in many countries, there are some restrictions. The list below contains the countries where 1xBet is not available.

Belgium

Israel

Iraq

Northern Ireland

Italy

Untied Kingdom

Malta

Spain

Poland

Slovakia

Sint Maarten

Falkand Islands

Cyprus

Denmark

Curacao

Czech Republic

France

Austria

Australia

United States

Nicaragua

Available Payment Methods

Whether you decide to test the 1xbetpartners app or something else, you must check the available payment options before advertising the brand. Fortunately, this is one of the affiliate networks with loads of alternatives, such as:

Visa

Skrill

MasterCard

Neteller

ecoPayz

Bitcoin

There are even more options to choose from, so feel free to conduct your own 1xbet affiliate program review. Remember that 1xbet has a negative carryover policy, which means that your negative account balance won’t be reset.

Why Join 1xbet Affiliates?

Becoming a part of 1xbetpartners has its perks, but you must consider a few drawbacks. Although the pros outweigh the cons, we’ve summed up everything so it will be easier for you to decide.

Pros Cons Fairly low minimum payment requirement There is no sub-affiliation Different kinds of commissions There is a negative carryover Multiple payment options You have to request your payments Special rates are available You can use your 1xbetpartners login details to check your account on numerous devices

Conclusion

After an in-depth overview of the 1xbet affiliate options, it is safe to say that this brand provides some of the best services in the world. Affiliates from different parts of the world have access to lucrative commissions, many promo materials, and excellent customer support. Thanks to them, they can maximize their results.

Although you won’t find the steps for the 1xpartners app download process, there is no need to get apps for Android and iOS. 1xbet’s affiliate program will allow you to check everything about it even if you’re on the go, thanks to the dedicated mobile site.