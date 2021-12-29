$2.5m raised for charity by Shaquille O’Neal NFT series

The Shaq Gives Back campaign used the NFT platform Notables to create 10,000 one-of-a-kind tokens. Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal generated $2 million for his philanthropic foundation. “The Big Aristotle” was represented in a variety of outfits.

Shaquille O’Neal’s NFT collection Shaq Gives Back raised $2 million for charity

Shaquille O’Neal’s NFT collection Shaq Gives Back raised $2 million for charity in under 24 hours, breaking the $1 million mark. The 10,000-piece NFT series is a collection of unique NFT avatars featuring the sporting legend, available on the Notables and OpenSea platforms.

Here’s a preview of my Shaq Gives Back NFT project dropping tomorrow. Join the pre-sale whitelist and the Discord so you’re not put on my naughty list this Christmas. @garyvee @notablesco 🎅 https://t.co/4TUls9lOdu

👀Discord: https://t.co/pQZ3brJw3V pic.twitter.com/6E8TsaBpiI — SHAQ.ETH (@SHAQ) December 21, 2021

The collection is based on artist Kent Floris painting of Shaq, which acts as a template for a variety of versions with varied facial expressions, accessories, and settings, all designed by Floris.

Each attribute has a variable rarity level, and the algorithmically created combinations of attributes result in 10,000 different digital collectibles.

The most expensive piece of the collection too far on the secondary market is N.1579, which is now for sale for $113 million or 30,000 ETH.

According to Notable, each NFT is distinguished by distinct characteristics associated with pivotal occasions in Shaq’s basketball career.

“Each attribute has a variable level of rarity, and the algorithmically created combinations of attributes result in thousands of one-of-a-kind digital collectibles,” the company claims.

“A captivating showman on and off the court, each Shaq Gives Back NFT serves as a reminder that Shaq can make any situation more enjoyable.”

“The NFT versions may be as easy as Shaq wearing his old team colors, as cheeky as Shaq wearing a DJ Diesel jersey, or as bizarre as Shaq smiling…without teeth.”

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation will receive 100 percent of the revenues from the Shaq Gives Back NFT sale.

The foundation establishes avenues for poor young people to help them attain their full potential, in addition to the annual Shaq-a-Claus event, which provides toys, clothing, and meals to underprivileged youngsters around the country.

Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry debuted his “2974 Collection” earlier this month to commemorate his status as the NBA’s all-time three-point leader. The proceeds from the sale went to the organization he and his wife, Ayesha, co-founded.

