Upcoming Walmart’s Deals event promises huge savings across various categories, making it an opportune time to snag some fantastic deals. Whether you’re eyeing tech upgrades, sprucing up your living space, enhancing your kitchen arsenal, or gearing up for outdoor fun, Walmart has something for everyone. Here’s a curated list of 20 must-have items to consider during this event:

1. TCL 65″ Smart TV with Google TV – $398

Upgrade your home entertainment with a 65-inch Smart TV powered by Google, perfect for streaming and gaming enthusiasts.

2. HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – $599

Experience gaming like never before with this HP laptop featuring advanced thermal design and enhanced performance.

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 – $99

Track your fitness goals and monitor your health with this sleek Samsung smartwatch, equipped with ECG monitoring and fitness tracking caipabilities.

4. Nintendo Switch Joy Con with Game – $69

Expand your Nintendo Switch collection with this Joy Con set featuring a popular game title.

5. Westin Adirondack Chair – $89.99

Add comfort and style to your outdoor space with these foldable Adirondack chairs, available in various colors.

6. Hommpa Rectangular LED Coffee Table – $128

Illuminate your living room with this modern LED coffee table that combines style with functionality.

7. 5 Pieces Bar Table Set – $129.99

Enhance your kitchen or dining area with this industrial-style bar table set, complete with chairs for a modern look.

8. Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Maker – $49

Start your day right with this versatile Keurig machine that brews both hot and cold beverages.

9. GE Profile™ Opal™ Nugget Ice Maker – $397

Ensure you always have ice on hand with this convenient countertop ice maker, ideal for any kitchen or home bar.

10. Emeril Lagasse Power Grill 360 Plus – $50

Cook up a storm with this multi-functional countertop oven that acts as a grill, air fryer, toaster oven, and more.

11. Lifetime 50in Adjustable Hoop – $249.99

Enjoy outdoor fun and exercise with this adjustable basketball hoop suitable for all skill levels.

12. AovoPro Scooter – $219.99

Zip around town on this electric scooter with an impressive range of up to 21 miles per charge.

13. Kids’ Dodge Charger Ride On – $164.99

Give your child the thrill of driving with this mini Dodge Charger ride-on toy, perfect for outdoor play.

14. Hoverstar Flash Wheel Hoverboard – $62.99

Experience the excitement of a hoverboard with this customizable model, available in various colors and designs.

15. Ozark Trail 10-Person Cabin Tent – $99

Camp comfortably with this spacious tent featuring multiple sleeping areas, perfect for family adventures.

16. Crayola Classic Fine Line Marker Set – $35

Prepare for the school year with this bulk pack of Crayola markers, essential for young artists and students.

17. Reebok Backpack – $14

Get ready for school with this affordable Reebok backpack offering ample storage space and durability.

18. Paw Patrol Backpack – $20.99

Delight Paw Patrol fans with this backpack and lunchbox combo, complete with additional accessories.

19. The Children’s Place Girl’s Uniform Polo 2-Pack – $12

Stock up on school uniforms with this cost-effective 2-pack of shirts that meet most school dress codes.

20. PHANCIR Foldable Lap Desk – $23.99

Facilitate remote learning or work-from-home setups with this convenient lap desk featuring storage compartments and a cup holder.

The Walmart Deals event presents a prime opportunity to save big on essential items across technology, furniture, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, and back-to-school supplies. Whether you’re upgrading your home, preparing for outdoor adventures, or getting ready for the school year ahead, these deals offer something for every shopper. Don’t miss out on these incredible savings—head to Walmart from July 8th to July 11th to snag these must-have items before they’re gone!