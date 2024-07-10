Mark Thompson, appointed as CNN’s chief executive last year to modernize the iconic news network, has unveiled a series of significant changes aimed at positioning CNN for a digital future. These transformative measures, announced in a memo to staffers, include the ambition to build a billion-dollar digital business, experiment with artificial intelligence (AI), and restructure key newsroom divisions. As part of this overhaul, approximately 100 employees, or about three percent of the workforce, will be laid off, with severance packages offered to those affected.

Since his appointment, Thompson has been forthright about the challenges CNN faces, emphasizing the urgent need for dramatic steps to transition from a television-focused organization to a digital powerhouse. CNN, like other legacy media companies, has historically relied on carriage fees from traditional cable bundles—a business model increasingly disrupted by streaming services such as Netflix. While still profitable, CNN must pivot away from the contracting cable industry, which provides the bulk of its revenue, to secure its future.

“Turning a great news organization towards the future is not a one-day affair. It happens in stages and over time,” Thompson stated in his memo. The announced changes are seen as a significant step forward, though not a complete solution to all challenges.

Building a Billion-Dollar Digital Business

A cornerstone of Thompson’s strategy is the creation of a direct-to-consumer digital subscription product aimed at generating more than a billion dollars in revenue. This initiative is crucial for “future-proofing” CNN as linear television continues to decline. Although specific details were sparse, Thompson indicated that CNN will launch its first digital product by the end of 2024, focusing on providing essential news, analysis, and context in innovative formats.

CNN’s previous attempt at a subscription streaming service, CNN+, was short-lived due to strategic misalignment with its then-parent company, WarnerMedia. Now, CNN Max operates within Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service, Max, offering a more integrated and cost-effective streaming option.

Embracing Artificial Intelligence

In a bid to reclaim CNN’s pioneering spirit, Thompson announced plans to integrate AI tools into the newsroom. This “strategic push” into AI aims to explore how best to utilize this emerging technology to serve audiences and achieve journalistic goals more effectively. Thompson’s vision includes harnessing AI to enhance news delivery and engagement, ensuring CNN remains a leader in the evolving digital news landscape.

Restructuring the Newsroom

Thompson’s overhaul extends to CNN’s newsroom structure, traditionally divided into U.S. television, international television, and digital divisions. The new unified structure is designed to streamline workflows and place editorial direction closer to the stories. This reorganization will facilitate better resource management and responsiveness across various platforms.

Part of this restructuring includes adopting a “follow the sun” model, where news coverage is managed continuously by CNN’s global bureaus. This model will see an expanded role for the Hong Kong bureau and greater utilization of bureaus in London and Los Angeles, enhancing CNN’s ability to cover news around the clock.

While digital offerings are a primary focus, Thompson also plans to revitalize CNN’s television programming. Charlie Moore, newly promoted to vice president of prime time programming, will spearhead efforts to strengthen TV offerings. Additionally, the creation of a “TV Futures Lab” aims to develop and manage streaming and video-on-demand programming for the Max platform, exploring new ways to adapt the linear news experience to digital environments.

These changes come after years of strategic shifts and layoffs at CNN. Following the abrupt departure of longtime leader Jeff Zucker in early 2022, CNN struggled for direction. Chris Licht, Zucker’s successor, faced significant challenges, including layoffs and a lack of a clear digital strategy. Thompson’s appointment and subsequent announcements mark a decisive move towards a more concrete plan for CNN’s digital transformation.

Thompson’s track record at The New York Times, where he successfully expanded the digital subscription business, provides a hopeful precedent. However, whether he can replicate this success at CNN amidst the rapid decline of the cable news industry remains to be seen. As Thompson implements these sweeping changes, the clock is ticking to secure CNN’s place in the digital future.