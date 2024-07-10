In order to keep trainers interested, Pokémon GO is evolving by bringing in new Pokémon and features. An impressive addition for 2024 is Annihilape, a formidable development of Primeape. This post will walk you through the process of getting Annihilape in Pokémon GO, including all the most recent tips and tricks.

Annihilape: What is it?

In the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games, the Fighting/Ghost-type Pokémon Annihilape was first seen. It develops from the iconic Generation I Pokémon Primeape. This new form is a great asset to any trainer’s team because it has a strong moveset and a distinctive type combination.

KEYPOINT: Once the “Raging Battles” event kicks off in January 2024, you can use Primeape as a friend to develop it into Annihilape by defeating 30 Pokémon of the ghost or psychic types in combat.

Take Down or Develop a Primeape

Acquiring Annihilape requires first having a Primeape in your collection. You can capture a Primeape directly from the wild or evolve a Mankey into a Primeape.

Capture Mankey : Mankeys can be encountered in the wild, particularly in particular biomes or during particular occasions. For a better chance of catching it, use Razz Berries and Great Balls.

: Mankeys can be encountered in the wild, particularly in particular biomes or during particular occasions. For a better chance of catching it, use Razz Berries and Great Balls. Develop Mankey : 50 Mankey Candy are required for Mankey to develop into Primeape. To get the required sweets, take part in events, use Pinap Berries, and go for walks with Mankey as your companion.

The Special Research Task of Primeape

Niantic established a unique research task line in 2024 with the goal of turning Primeape into Annihilape. This is how you finish it:

Unique Research Assignment : Check the current special research tasks available in your game. Look for tasks that reward Primeape encounters or tasks that are specifically aimed at evolving Primeape.

: Check the current special research tasks available in your game. Look for tasks that reward Primeape encounters or tasks that are specifically aimed at evolving Primeape. Completion Requirements : These tasks might include challenges like battling in raids, walking a certain distance with Primeape as your buddy, or winning battles in the GO Battle League.

Make use of an Unova or Sinnoh stone

According to the 2024 update, the Sinnoh Stone or Unova Stone is a unique evolution item needed to transform Primeape into Annihilape. You can acquire these stones by:

Field Research Assignments : Fulfil specific field research assignments to earn these evolution stones.

: Fulfil specific field research assignments to earn these evolution stones. Weekly Research Breakthroughs : If you complete daily field research activities for seven days in a row, you will have made a breakthrough in your research.

: If you complete daily field research activities for seven days in a row, you will have made a breakthrough in your research. PvP Battles : These evolution stones can occasionally be obtained by taking part in Trainer Battles.

Transform Annihilape from Primeape

After obtaining a Primeape and the required evolution stone (Unova or Sinnoh Stone), take these actions:

Choose Primeape : To evolve a Primeape, open your collection of Pokémon and choose the desired Pokémon.

: To evolve a Primeape, open your collection of Pokémon and choose the desired Pokémon. Make use of the Evolution item : When you hit the “Evolve” button, the game will prompt you to use the Sinnoh Stone or Unova Stone. Confirm your choice.

: When you hit the “Evolve” button, the game will prompt you to use the Sinnoh Stone or Unova Stone. Confirm your choice. Watch the Evolution : Enjoy the animation as your Primeape evolves into the formidable Annihilape.

Making the Most of Annihilape’s Potential

You’ll want to use Annihilape’s full fighting capability after it has evolved. Here are some pointers:

Power Up : Annihilape can be strengthened by using Stardust and Candy to boost its CP and all-around strength.

: Annihilape can be strengthened by using Stardust and Candy to boost its CP and all-around strength. Best Moveset : Try to find Annihilape’s best moveset. It gains advantage from moves like Counter, Shadow Punch, and Close Combat as a Fighting/Ghost-type.

: Try to find Annihilape’s best moveset. It gains advantage from moves like Counter, Shadow Punch, and Close Combat as a Fighting/Ghost-type. Battle Strategy : Annihilape’s special type can be used to counter common enemy threats. Against opponents who are Ghost-type or psychic, its Ghost typing can be especially potent.

In summary

Trainers in 2024 will have an intriguing challenge in Pokémon GO: obtaining Annihilape. You can get this strong Pokémon and take full advantage of its special powers by following the instructions provided in this tutorial. Keep up with in-game events and research tasks to ensure you don’t miss out on any opportunities to evolve your Primeape into Annihilape.