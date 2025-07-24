If you’ve been eyeing a practical three-row SUV, this might be your moment. Mitsubishi dealers across the U.S. are slashing prices on the 2025 Outlander by as much as $12,000, making it one of the best deals currently available in the segment. With well-equipped trims now dipping into the low $20,000s, buyers are getting access to a family-sized SUV for the price of a compact crossover.

A quick scan of listings on platforms like Cars.com shows base ES trims starting under $24,000, while more premium versions like the SEL Touring and Black Edition are hovering around $26,000–$28,000 in some regions. Even the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) is part of the markdown frenzy, with select models listed at $32,000, a significant drop from their original price tags in the low $40,000s.

Why the Sudden Price Drop?

The generous discounts aren’t just a seasonal fluke. Mitsubishi is prepping for a major refresh of the Outlander lineup in 2026, and dealers are racing to clear out 2025 stock to make room. The Outlander, currently Mitsubishi’s best-selling model in the U.S., is getting upgrades to its powertrain, chassis, styling, and tech features in the upcoming model year.

It’s a classic clearance strategy: out with the old, in with the new. But the timing offers a unique value proposition for budget-conscious buyers who don’t mind missing out on next year’s upgrades.

What You Get with the 2025 Model

Despite being on the way out, the 2025 Outlander remains a solid all-around SUV. It offers three-row seating, a well-insulated cabin, and a plug-in hybrid option that balances fuel economy with day-to-day versatility. Interior features like a digital display, smartphone connectivity, and driver-assistance systems are standard on most trims.

While it lacks the upcoming 2026 model’s upgraded interior and powertrain, the current Outlander still delivers on core family SUV needs and now, it does so at a much lower cost.

What You’ll Miss in 2026

Here’s what’s around the corner: the 2026 Outlander brings a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with mild hybrid assist, replacing the older 2.5-liter naturally aspirated unit. This promises quicker throttle response and better efficiency, especially in city driving.

The PHEV variant gets a larger battery, extending its all-electric range, plus retuned suspension for a sportier drive. Visually, expect refreshed front and rear fascias and a redesigned interior featuring higher-quality materials, more intelligent storage, cooled seats, and a Yamaha-tuned audio system as standard.

So, if you want the latest tech and performance improvements, the 2026 Outlander may be worth the wait but at a likely higher price point.

The Bottom Line

If your priority is value over cutting-edge upgrades, the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander is currently a steal. With discounts that bring pricing well below its competitors, it’s hard to argue against getting a fully loaded SUV for compact crossover money.

However, if you’re someone who craves the latest engine tech, sleeker design, and better in-cabin features, the 2026 model expected later this year might be worth holding out for. Either way, Mitsubishi is clearly swinging big with the Outlander, and the market is finally starting to pay attention.