Crafting and upgrading weapons in Killing Floor 3 can make the difference between surviving a brutal wave of Zeds or becoming another corpse on the battlefield. One of the most essential—and frustratingly scarce—resources you’ll need is Biosteel. This material is crucial for modding barrels, receivers, sights, and melee components, but the game doesn’t hand it out generously. If you’re tired of scrounging for scraps, this guide will show you the best ways to farm Biosteel efficiently.

Before diving into farming methods, it’s important to understand why Biosteel matters. This rare crafting material is required for:

Barrel Mods – Improves damage, recoil control, or adds elemental effects like fire or acid.

Receiver Upgrades – Alters fire rate, recoil patterns, and bullet spread.

Sight Attachments – Enhances accuracy, critical hit chance, and zoom functionality.

Melee Weapon Parts – Strengthens blades, pommels, and other close-combat enhancements.

Without enough Biosteel, your weapons will feel underpowered in later waves, especially on higher difficulties. That’s why knowing where and how to collect it is key.

Best Ways to Get Biosteel

Unlike other materials that drop frequently, Biosteel has specific sources. You can obtain it in two main ways:

Killing Specific Enemies

Certain Zeds have a chance to drop Biosteel when eliminated. The best enemies to target are:

Gorefasts – Fast, aggressive melee Zeds that appear in most waves.

Husks – Ranged attackers with flamethrower arms; their fuel tanks are weak points.

Sirens – Screaming enemies that disrupt your team; headshots work best.

While these enemies can drop Biosteel, the rates aren’t guaranteed. If you see a wave with an unusually high number of Gorefasts or Sirens, prioritize killing them—this is your best shot at getting extra Biosteel mid-match.

Destroying Horzine Machinery (The Most Reliable Method)

If you want guaranteed Biosteel, forget relying on Zed drops. Instead, focus on smashing environmental objects scattered across maps. These include:

Electronic Billboards – Always drop Biosteel when destroyed.

Kiosks & Satcom Terminals – High chance of dropping Biosteel.

These objects are easy to spot—they often hum softly, flicker with Horzine branding, or have glowing panels. You don’t need explosives to break them; a single bullet or melee strike does the trick. Since these items respawn between waves, you can revisit them in longer matches for extra farming.

Best Maps for Biosteel Farming

Not all maps are created equal when it comes to Biosteel efficiency. Here are the top two locations to maximize your haul:

City Streets

Why It’s Great: Flat layout, easy navigation, and five billboards in predictable spots.

Strategy: Start near spawn, move clockwise, and break every billboard before the final wave.

Offices

Why It’s Good: Also has five destructibles, but the multi-floor design makes navigation trickier.

Strategy: If you know the map well, this can be just as efficient as City Streets.

Both maps offer solid Biosteel returns, but City Streets is the best for beginners thanks to its straightforward layout.

Weekly Mutations = More Biosteel?

Weekly Mutations shake up normal gameplay by modifying enemy behavior. Some mutations increase spawn rates for Husks, Gorefasts, and Sirens—the exact Zeds that drop Biosteel. If you see one of these modifiers active, it’s a golden opportunity to farm more materials than usual.

However, be warned: Mutation waves are much harder than standard matches. Expect early appearances from Scrakes and Fleshpounds, so bring your best-upgraded gear.

Smart Biosteel Management Tips

Farming Biosteel is one thing—using it wisely is another. Here’s how to avoid wasting this precious resource: