2K Is Reportedly Set To Announce A Borderlands Spin-Off And ‘Marvel Xcom’

Details of a Marvel Xcom strategy game and a Borderlands spin-off titles have surfaced in a leaked list of forthcoming games of publisher 2K, and both will breathe new life into the respective franchises. The leaked list contains information about four upcoming games. The list features a new turn-based action game from the Marvel universe of developer Firaxis, well known for his work on the XCOM series.

According to the leak, the game will be called Wonderland or Tiny Tina’s Wonderland. The game is being developed by Gearbox, and Randy Pitchford tweeted that this special Borderlands title is being developed by the studio. The title of the game, which is clearly called Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, is to follow the entire class-based shooting game of the main series. There are not many details about the game itself, but it will remain true to the multi-class hero system of Borderlands.

This is in line with 2K Games’ confirmed new Borderlands franchise, which developer Gearbox will release in April 2022. According to sources close to the show, the publisher is also working on a Borderlands spin-off based on Marvel’s The Avengers.

In addition to the Marvel title XCOM, 2K has also leaked details of several other projects that are due to come out of the studio. While Borderlands has established itself as one of the best in the industry, Marvel’s Avengers is also hugely popular thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a Borderlands spin-off and game based on it are two 2K heavyweights. Of course, this is nothing more than wild speculation and should be treated with caution, but this is the latest leak in the coming weeks of speculation about what Borderland’s overseer Gearbox Software is working on.

The Borderlands spin-off, codenamed Narcissus, will feature Tiny Tina as a prominent character. Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox, said the studio has hired “a big guy,” which is likely a nod to the upcoming Borderlands title, as Borderlands is arguably the studio’s most popular property. The Borderlands spin-off is being developed by Gearbox and Pitchford tweeted that another Borderlands title is being developed by the studio.

In an interview, Hulst Studios told Guerrilla Games that it has committed to releasing games this year, but has made no promises. Numerous titles have been postponed and the studio is unsure what is on the horizon, which has prevented the West from cutting a release date of 2021.

2K Games also reportedly includes two other titles based on existing franchise contracts. My source of thought is Hangar13 when they leaked a contract last year saying they were working on an open-world science fiction title with supernatural elements. Some sources speculate that the second game, codenamed “Volt,” could be related to this title, which is rumored to be in the works.

Last but not least, there is information about Hangar 13 “s new game, described as Cthulhu meets Saints Row. After all, NBA 2K22 (cue surprise) has a mysterious title codenamed “Volt,” and a Borderlands spin-off called Tiny Tina’s Wonderland. The game will feature Dirk Nowitzki on the cover, and it will be a kind of Legends Edition instead of a regular edition. NBA 2K22 should come as no surprise since 2K revealed in June that Epic Games will give away NBA 2K21 for free.