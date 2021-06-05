How to find the nearest vaccination centre on Google Maps

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase dramatically in India, people are advised to get vaccinated as soon as possible. People above the age of 18 are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccination shots in India. However, stepping outside and looking for a COVID-19 vaccination centre can be frustrating, time-consuming, and quite risky at a time like this. Therefore, people can now check for the nearest centres on Google Maps. Here are a few quick steps that you can follow to find these centres without having to leave the comfort of your home.

Open the Google Maps mobile application on your device and enter “COVID vaccination near me” in the search bar. You will be able to see a list of vaccination centres that are surrounding your location. Tap on the option that reads “See location info” to see directions, contact numbers, operating hours, and details address of these centres. You can also share the information about the location with others by tapping on the Share icon. This icon can be found in the top right corner.

It is important to note that Google Maps also provides users with instructions about which documents they should carry to get their vaccine shots, as well as their eligibility based on their age.