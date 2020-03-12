3 Ways Tech is Transforming Casino and Gambling Games

Source: Pexels

Forecasts claim that the total budget of the online gambling industry will reach $525 billion by 2023. But, what’s driving this growth? Well, the increasing presence of technology is certainly a key factor. Here, we look at three ways technology is invading the casino games we play and the impact this technology is having on our experiences.

#1 The Digitization of Traditional Parlor Games

Parlor games have entertained adults for centuries. But now, traditional card games and games of chance have been revolutionized by emerging tech. This means that many board games or card games have become digitized. Take a look at bingo, for example.

Bingo has been popular since the 1920s, but now, instead of visiting a physical bingo hall, many people play online ’round the clock instead. By digitizing parlor games and making them readily available online, the social aspect of playing has shifted. It’s now much easier for single players to join in the fun at home, and online chat functions provide players with the same emotional connection they’d receive if they went to a bingo hall.

Plus, the digitization of the game has led to an increasing number of game variants. Now, players can play bingo games such as bingo 90, Facebook bingo and even horse racing bingo from the comfort of their own sofa.

#2 The Influence of AI

It’s now over 20 years since a computer beat world chess champion Garry Kasparov in a game of chess. Since then, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) has only grown, with computers becoming even more powerful. Now, computers have also been used to beat top-rated poker players.

In terms of day-to-day functionality, AI is now used to help improve customer service in online casinos through chatbots who give human-like answers to queries. It is also used to better tailor services for individual customers.

For example, using the data you’ve given to a website, AI can customize the games you’re shown to include the ones you play most regularly. Or, it can recommend games suited to your playing style and past experiences. This helps make the online gambling experience far more personalized, so the online casino feels custom-made for each player.

#3 Is VR the Future?

Source: Pexels

While AI is changing the way we experience online casinos, virtual reality (VR) is changing the games we play. Now, VR headsets allow us to be transported to a whole different world.

This technology is still in its infancy, but it promises to completely revolutionize the way we play and interact. Instead of sitting at a laptop and clicking buttons, you could be speaking to a card dealer in a Las Vegas casino, be at a horse race you’ve just placed a wager on, or even be transported into the game you’re playing. Virtual reality can also make gambling and gaming far more social, creating emotional moments and memories. In the virtual world, the options will be limitless.

These three technological trends are shaping the way we access games, the games we play and our in-game experiences. With further technological growth expected through Industry 4.0, the gambling industry’s $525 billion valuation feels within touching distance. The only question that remains is: where will the technology take us next?