30% Professionals tried ChatGPT at work, survey reveals

Early adopters have already started testing out ChatGPT, a generative AI application, in the workplace. Several software developers are troubleshooting code while consultants are whipping together memoranda and presentations in a matter of seconds.

Slightly under 30 per cent of the roughly 4,500 specialists queried this month by Fishbowl, a social network run by Glassdoor’s employer review website reported to have already used OpenAI’s ChatGPT or the other artificial intelligence tool at the workplace.

Workers from Amazon, Bank of America, JPMorgan, Google, Twitter, and Meta are some of the participants. The chatbot utilizes generative artificial intelligence (AI) to spit out human-like replies to queries in a couple of seconds, however, the replies were not always precise since its training data was gathered from the web, books, and Wikipedia.

Even though ChatGPT sparked various areas of the web when it came online in November, a larger audience are aware of it. According to specialists and renowned economist from Stanford University, ChatGPT will become the “calculator for writing.”

Microsoft and OpenAI are discussing an investment of close to $10 billion. The well-known Groups and Office suite from the program’s giant are also seeking to implement GPT, the language model that supports ChatGPT. AI technology might very well reach the mainstream if that occurs.

37% of marketing professionals stated using AI in the workplace, demonstrating how anxious they were to test-drive the technology. With 35%, tech professionals weren’t further behind. With 30%, consultants placed second. Several individuals are using technology to compose emails, brainstorm new ideas, create and fix lines of code, and summarise meetings or research notes.

CEOs are using ChatGPT to brainstorm and compose their emails, too. “Anybody who doesn’t use this will shortly be at a severe disadvantage. Like, shortly. Like, very soon,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, chief executive of online learning platform Coursera told CNN. “I’m just thinking about my cognitive ability with this tool. Versus before, it’s a lot higher, and my efficiency and productivity is way higher.”

The speed and versatility of the tool have dazzled many users. “I discovered ChatGPT about a month ago,” one person who identified themself as a chief executive officer posted on FishBowl. “I use it every day. It has changed my life. And my staffing plan for 2023.”

Researchers have warned people despite the hype. Since concerns regarding ChatGPT’s effects on education have gotten a lot of attention—New York City public schools have forbidden its use—experts advise businesses to go through their rules for the new technology as quickly as possible.

Companies stand the potential of several of the problems that ChatGPT and other AI models might bring about, including factual inaccuracies, infringing copyrights, and disclosures of confidential information about the company, if they don’t.

While some scientists disagree with the usefulness of the use cases or the level of the outcomes, most believe that employees will be replaced by technology within the next few years. One Deloitte employee wrote, “I am done for if ChatGPT starts making slides.”(“Sorry, bro… Exists,” two other people responded.)