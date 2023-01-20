Get Price Discount by Rs. 10,000 on Apple iPhones and MacBooks

If you’ve been considering purchasing a new Apple device this year, such as an Apple iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, or iPad, now may be the ideal moment for you to do so because Apple’s retail store has just revealed their new discounts for the year.

You will reportedly be able to take advantage of reductions this year that is estimated to be worth Rs. 10,000.

Additionally, this offer has been targeted primarily at new HDFC cardholders, and in particular, new HDFC Credit Card holders. So let’s look closely at it if you’ve been considering a new update right now:

Apple products including iPhone or McBooks on great discounts

Let’s now jump to all the discounts you will be getting to know more about these new discounts on Apple products including the Apple iPhones, Macbooks, Watch, and iPads too.

Discounts on Apple iPhones

Let’s now take a look at the Apple iPhones, here it’s been said that Apple will be providing a maxed discount of Rs. 7,000 on all the iPhone models launched in 2022.

This means that the new iPhones including the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus and then the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be eligible for this discount.

Discounts on Apple Watch Series 8

If you have been thinking about getting a new Apple Watch Series 8, here it’s been said that the new smartwatch will be getting an overall discount of around Rs. 4,000 and then we have the Apple Watch Ultra which will be getting an extra discount worth Rs. 1,000 over this Rs. 4,000 discount.

Discounts on Apple MacBooks

What are the discounts on Apple MacBooks? Here, the Apple MacBook Air with M2 chipset will be getting an overall discount of Rs. 10,000.

And, then we have the new Apple MacBook Pro which will also get an overall discount of Rs. 10,000.

Discounts on Apple AirPods

If you have been thinking about getting a new Apple AirPods, here it’s been said that by using the HDFC Credit Card, then you will be able to enjoy a great discount worth Rs. 2,000.

Discounts on Apple iPad

Here, it’s been said that we will get to see discounts on Apple iPad where it’s been said that the Apple iPad Air will be getting an overall discount worth Rs. 5,000, and then we have the iPad 10th Gen which will get a price discount of Rs. 3,000 and then we have the iPad Pro 12.9-inch which will be getting a discount of Rs. 5,000.