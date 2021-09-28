How to change language in google

To make browsing easier for its customers, Google provides a comprehensive list of different languages. When a user changes the language settings in the app, all menus, toolbars, and other interface components in the app will begin to display in the new language. If a website has material in more than one language, the app will pick the most appropriate version for you. Otherwise, it will give you the choice to translate the website into your preferred language. Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on changing Google’s language.

It’s simple to change the language on Google App and Google.com. Follow the steps below to change Google’s language:

Change the language in the Google App on a smartphone

On your smartphone, open the Google App.

In the bottom right corner of the screen, tap More.

Select Settings.

Go to Language & Region to learn more.

Select your language according to your region by tapping on Select Language.

Apart from the location, tap on Search Region to discover your chosen language.

Select a language from the Select Language section after searching for your preferred location.

Change the language in Google.com

Open Google.com in your browser on your computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

In the Google section, tap on any language below the Search Bar.

When you select a language, the search engine will display content in that language.

Change the language in Google Chrome

In a few simple actions, a person can change Google’s language. The procedure is straightforward, and even inexperienced users may successfully conduct and alter the parameters.

Select the time in the lower right corner.

Select Advanced, then Settings.

Select Language from the “Languages and input” section.

Choose the language you’d like to use.

If the language you desire isn’t listed, click Add languages. Select the language you wish to use, then click Add. (Optional)

Select ‘More’ next to the language you desire. You can use this language in any way you want:

Show menus in this language Show webpages in this language

Removing language in Google Chrome