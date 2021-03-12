4 BASECARE; THE ONCO TECH STARTUP RAISES FUNDS

The oncology tech start up headquartered in Bengaluru raised $2 million on Wednesday in its pre-series A round. The funding was successfully concluded by Mount Judi Ventures, grow X Ventures, Season Two Ventures, First In Ventures and a few handful of angel investors.

INCEPTION INSIGHTS

4Base Care is a private company started in 2018 by Hitesh Goswami and Kshitij Rishi with a vision to give a unified cancer care ecosystem functioning in the nation at the utmost efficiency. The major focus of the company has always been on 4 key components that make cancer treatment more efficient. They are:

Allied Care (Psychologists, nutritionists)

Technology (Genome Sequencing, gene editing)

Global Research (Cancer Researchers, Cancer Drug Discovery)

Clinical Care (Oncologists, Hospitals)

The ATGC framework has helped to achieve a sync between all the needed parameters. The innovative aspect of the startup was to bring the hospital benefits especially for a disease like cancer in a complementary mode with technology like artificial intelligence and machine learning. The hospital network partners are located majorly in capital and in certain metropolitan cities.

The company has earned active partners in different domains like technology, clinical, community and research.

Technology Redcliffe Life Sciences and Tresbu Technologies Clinical Macs Clinic and Clear Medi Healthcare Community Cheers to Life Foundation Research Personal Genome Project

GOAL BEHIND FUNDING

The major utilization of funds will be made to bring in a diversification in its genomic tests system and spread its market across Asia. The focus is on strengthening the research & development operations.

Talking on the investment, Hitesh Goswami, CEO, 4baseCare, said, “Access to advanced technology, which can help improve treatment and care, should be for everyone. Our vision is to leverage technology to develop affordable solutions to personalise patient care in oncology.”

INVESTOR’S TAKE

The major investors Mount Judy Ventures and Season Two Ventures have also given their reaction to the respective contribution. MJV has made this as its second investment in the healthcare vertical.

The managing partner MJV ; Sheriff Kottapurath quoted that We are happy that in this funding round, 4baseCare was able to attract a strong consortium of investors from India and the US, which will fuel its growth across and beyond India.

CEO of Season Two ventures also expressed their optimistic expectations from the life sciences as it is majorly contributing to the growth of biotechnology space at a large extent. They are happy to extend their support to 4 Basecare.

The Indian medical market has faced a serious upturn after pandemic. Most of the companies are planning to expand and this is one of those efforts. 4Base Care has made its full strategy to tap the millions of patients who cannot access the genomic tests due to the unaffordable pricing. The main aim is to bring down the cost of such tests.

TOGETHER WE BEAT CANCER HAS BEEN THE MANTRA AND IT WILL SURELY TAKE A STEP AHEAD IN DEVELOPING ONE OF ITS KIND SOLUTIONS TO BEAT AND TACKLE THE DISEASE EFFECTIVELY.

HENCE THE GOAL OF CREATIVITY & CARE IS ACHIEVED THROUGH COLLABORATION.