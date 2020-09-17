4 best math calculator websites for teachers and students

Today humans have digital computers to carry out calculations that would be unapproachable in the past.

By using these calculations, we can solve large scale problems like products of large-sized matrices, modeling of suspended bridges, or factoring of large numbers, among many others.

If you are looking for online calculators related to mathematics, finance, fitness, and health calculators, then you are in the right place.

In this article, we are going to discuss 4 best websites that offer you the facility to calculate any problem related to algebra, finance, physics, chemistry, love, and health.

These sites are the following:

Calculator.net Calculatorsoup.com Meracalculator.com Thecalculatorsite.com

Benefits of using an online calculator

These calculators make the work of teachers, students, and company employees simpler and easier.

They don’t have to waste time manually calculating the cost of goods and other calculations.

An online calculator is very helpful for those customers, who come with ready-made data.

Any customer who likes and appreciate the functions of an online calculator, always return to the site again.

The online calculator makes it possible to calculate and get all the necessary data at any time and the user can independently perform several calculations.

We are now familiar with the advantages of using an online calculator. Let’s now discuss their functionalities and working in detail.

This site offers fast, comprehensive, and convenient online calculators related to many fields.

They have almost 200 online calculators on their site which are very helpful in areas such as mathematics, finance, health, fitness, and many others.

You can search for any query and it will show the calculators against your query.

They offer calculators of 3 main areas:

Financial calculators

Fitness & Health calculators

Math calculators

If you are a student of any of the above-mentioned areas, then this site is best for you to explore.

This site has a GPA calculator as well which is very useful for the students and teachers.

The main thing about this site is that all the tools are free to use so it is both time-saving and cost-saving.

This is another very useful and beneficial website that has a lot of free calculators.

In this website, you can find a variety of calculators like the following:

Loan

Mortgage

Math

Algebra

Trigonometry

Time value of money

Physics

Statistics

Date & time

Many conversion calculators

Basic & scientific calculator

The cool thing is that many calculators on this site show equation or work related to the problem.

It helps the users to understand how calculations are performed by the calculator.

However, if you do not find anything of your interest, they offer you the facility to contact them and request for additional calculations.

This is one of the most amazing sites on the internet which provides more than 100 free calculators related to math, chemistry, physics, and health.

This platform is perfect for students who are unable to perform calculations in their subjects.

This site has a very friendly user interface and very easy to use as well.

Most of the calculators of this site does not only show the answer to the problem but also give a complete solution to it.

A simple example can be seen in the above picture where we tried to solve the HCF of two numbers 120 and 45.

It gave us the option to choose the method for solving the HCF (List of factors, Division step, Prime factorization, Upside down division, Euclidean algorithm, and Stein’s algorithm).

We selected the Division step and it gave us the answer with a complete solution.

If you want to explore more, you can go to their website and search for any calculator.

Some of the main categories they are providing are the following:

Area

Fun

Love

Sports

Physics

Chemistry

Engineering

Mathematics

Financial

Health

Conversions

Currency

Weather

If you want additional calculations and information, you can contact the website management and requests for any query.

Our number 4 and last pick of best online calculators is Thecalculatorsite.com.

This site is very useful and offers free calculators in the field of finance, cooking, math, health, and science of every day.

This site has a lot of conversion features like:

Grams to pounds and ounces

Kilos to stones & pounds

Stones to pounds

Centimeters to feet & inches

Cubic yards to tons

Inches to centimeters

Meters to feet & inches

Millimeters to inches

Square feet to cubic yards

And there are many more conversions: if you are looking for such features, go and explore this amazing platform.

Some of the main categories this site provides are the following:

Financial Calculators

Simple Conversions

Unit Conversions

Health & Math

Cooking calculators

This site is working form 2004 and continuously gaining popularity since then.

If you want to get additional help or to give a suggestion, you can contact the owner of the website and ask for a query which you are looking for.

Last words

The online calculator is a very valuable and effective tool to be able to carry out various types of problems, whether they are arithmetic, algebraic problems, or any other operation derived from mathematics, finance, and health.

We searched all over the internet and tried every online calculator site.

The above 4 sites were the best for any kind of student or teacher.

The purpose of this article was to study the use of the online calculator and how it affects the treatment of mathematical and financial content.

We found the following benefits after using these online calculators:

Very practical use

Quick calculation and precision of results

Ability to solve complex operations

Offers a very significant saving of time when carrying out any type of operation

Allows you to generate a check very quickly

Very useful in everyday life

We hope this guide will be helpful in finding solutions for your math and finance problems.