Apple One subscription: Is it the solution to Apple’s problems?

Apple has a variety of subscription services available for its users. These subscriptions include iCloud, Apple Music, News +, and many others. But, getting all subscriptions is expensive and hassle for users. Therefore, the company has released the Apple One subscription that bundles all of its services in one package.

Apple’s subscription users have been increasing consistently over the year. But the Apple One subscription will further boost the company’s reach to the masses by providing value for money to its users.

Apple One Subscription: features and Price

Apple has understood the game of increasing profits and is, therefore, moving to the subscription market. These services bring in constant cash flow for the company and thus play a huge role. Apple has seen an almost 15% jump in revenue from the past year.

Apple has also understood India’s price-sensitive market and is, therefore, bringing in comparatively cheap devices. Now, there are complementing those devices with a cheap Apple One subscription service.

The subscription includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB iCloud storage and comes at Rs 195 monthly. A family plan option that can be shared among 6 members comes with a 200gb cloud storage for Rs 365 monthly.

Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst and co-founder, techARC said, “If you look at a typical home, some users may be into TV streaming while some may be more into gaming. A consolidated plan covers all the requirements for the family in a more cost-effective manner”. He also says that these plans’ cost-effective nature will help Apple sign up more users to their plans and generate a steady income.

For Apple users, the Apple One plan seems to be a pretty good deal, and I am positive that this will grab the attention of many users in India. Will you be interested in getting the individual or family plan of the subscription? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content interesting, do like and share it with your friends.

Read: Invento Robotics secured undisclosed fund from MSPL Limited