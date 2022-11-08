Reddit user projects ‘Musk’s hellscape’ on Twitter HQ wall in San Francisco

A Reddit user with the username u/ARMarling has projected ‘Musk’s hellscape’ with an arrow pointing towards the Twitter branding on Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco.

The Reddit user going by the nickname ARMarling has stated “Elon seems to possess no concept of free speech, so projected an example on Twitter HQ” in his Reddit post. The same user had previously projected ‘Unionize Tech’ on to the walls of Twitter HQ.

Elon Musk has been often been called out at Twitter’s Free Speech policies even before taking over the micro-social media platform. However, things have gotten out of hand since he acquired the position of ‘Chief Twit’. After firing the CEO Parag Agarwal and other top executives including the company’s former policy chief Vijaya Gadde, Musk dissolved the board of directors as well.

The recent lay offs, have affected content moderation and policy teams at Twitter. While Mr. Musk has been quite vocal in favor of Free Speech, verified users who changed their names to ‘Elon Musk’ without parody mentioned will get quickly banned from the platform. Musk has been drawing intense scrutiny for how he handles speech issues on the platform.