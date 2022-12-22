Twitter Updates $Cashtags Search Results With Pricing Graphs for Major Symbols

Recently, Twitter introduced a slight modification to its $cashtags functionality, which enables users tweet the symbol for major cryptocurrencies, exchange-traded funds or stocks to generate a link that brings up search results with a single click.

The social media behemoth said in a Twitter Business tweet that those search results will now include pricing graphs for major symbols.

Users can also search symbols directly in Twitter, without clicking on a link in a tweet, either with or without the dollar sign (TSLA or $TSLA).

According to official updates, the main purpose of $Cashtags is to provide data to Twitter users. This data will comprise of pricing graphs for major symbols of stocks, ETF or cryptocurrency. While the official announcement has been made by Twitter Business account, CEO Elon Musk has praised the team’s work in his tweet.

The official tweet reads, “When you Tweet the symbol of a major stock, ETF, or crypto currency with a $ in front of it (like $BTC), people on Twitter see a clickable link that takes them to search results. Starting today, these search results will include the pricing graphs for major symbols.”

There is also another way to access this feature. On this, Twitter Business writes, “You can also search for symbols directly, without clicking on a link within a Tweet. Most symbols with and without the $ sign will work in search (QQQ or $QQQ).”

Moreover, according to official updates, this will not be the extent of Twitter’s new feature. In the future, the company is set to further its ambitions in terms of user experience and coverage of symbols. More updates on the same are awaited.