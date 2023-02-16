KPMG becomes first Big Four accounting firm to cut staff in U.S. – FT

As per a memo to staff cited by the Financial Times, The job cuts were announced internally on February 15 by Carl Carande, vice-chair of KPMG’s US advisory business as the firm needed to “better align our workforce with current and anticipated demand in the market,” as per a memo to staff cited by the Financial Times.

According to the report, like other Big Four firms — EY, Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) — KPMG has been struggling with the collapse in merger and acquisition activity which has had an adverse impact on its deal advisory business, and easing demand for IT and strategic consulting.

“Our business and outlook remain strong. However, we have experienced prolonged uncertainty affecting certain parts of our Advisory business that drove outsized growth in recent years,” a KPMG spokesperson told Reuters.

The mass layoffs that started with tech firms, especially startups in 2022, have now been spilling over to several others including financial companies that slashed jobs in recent months. These include major Wall Street banks, asset managers and fintechs as they struggle to stave off macroeconomic challenges that have pressured consumers and soured demand in several mainstay business units.

The FT report claims KPMG had been trying to keep costs low by postponing the joining date for new hires, trimming travel budgets and transferring several consulting staff to the audit and tax sides of the business.

Several reports suggest this is also a result overhiring that many firms engaged in during the COVID-19 pandemic anticipating that the demand for IT consulting and deal advisory work would remain the same.

According to its most recent public report, KPMG’s US workforce rose by more than 2,000 to 35,266 at the end of 2021, which is comparatively less than its peers.

The layoffs at KPMG will impact approximately 700 people, the FT report stated. The cuts were announced internally on Wednesday by Carl Carande, vice-chair of KPMG’s US advisory business.

