5 Best free video downloaders for Mac (2021)

Videos are everywhere these days! The ultimate form of entertainment and value that a person can portray is through videos, be it advertisements, infotainments, TV shows, Movies, News, Podcasts, documentaries, and much more. Picture-in-motion has been the primary source of entertainment and bursting a myth, videos from YouTube or some website on the internet are not very difficult to download or save offline for later.

Yes, downloading videos from the internet is very much possible, especially on macOS where within just a few simple steps, you can download your video of choice on your MacBook or other Mac devices. But the question remains, how to download videos on Mac?

Well, there are a few ways with which we can easily download videos from the internet:

Online Services Safari or Chrome Browser Install video downloaders for Mac

Online services are usually full of ads and unless you are patient with unstoppable pop-up windows and ads playing music in the background, you can use these services to download videos on your Mac. Second, online video downloaders for Chrome or Safari are usually very slow and if you are downloading videos of say, 1GB- it will take a considerable amount of time as compared to the third and the best option, video downloaders for Mac.

Video downloaders are available in abundance on the internet depending upon their specific feature set. Also, note that not all video downloaders come with a macOS version! Video downloaders vary in price, quality of download, user experience, UX, supported videos formats, and much more. So, how will you know, which one to download? Don’t worry, we will assist you in making the right choice. During our tests and thorough analysis, we have come across several different types of video downloaders for Mac, we’ve successfully analyzed all of them and compiled a list of the 5 best video downloaders for Mac.

Not just this, we have extended our expert reviews, in the end, to tell you the overall best video downloader for macOS out of the top 5.

Top 5 video downloaders for Mac (2021)

Airy by Elmedia

Airy is one of the best video downloaders for macOS which functions as a typical YouTube video downloader and converter. Along with a video downloader for Mac, it is also a media player for playing all of your downloaded videos without having to download third-party applications like VLC Player.

Downloading a video with Airy is simple, just copy and paste the YouTube video URL in Airy, select your desired format and quality of choice, then click on the “Download” button to begin video downloading, and voila! Your video has successfully been downloaded with Airy by Elmedia.

Other than this, you can also convert videos to MP3 with Airy, download videos with subtitles, and enjoy a hassle-free download of an entire YouTube playlist with just a click of a button.

4K Video Downloader

4K Video Downloader is also among the top 5 video downloaders for macOS with simplicity being its X factor. If there is one thing I can say about this software, it is the most user-friendly video downloader in the list that works with all major video viewing services such as YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo, Dailymotion, or Facebook.

Users can choose from different formats in which they wish to download their video, select quality and file resolution, then begin the downloading process. Developers also claim that with 4K Video Downloader, users can download 3D videos as well. Yes, you can download an entire YouTube playlist with this video downloader for Mac. Also, it is a complete ad-free experience.

VideoDuke

VideoDuke is one of the most reliable video downloaders for Mac and can easily download all of your favorite TV shows and movies in an instance. It allows downloading in two modes- Simple and Advanced. VideoDuke is the best video downloader for Chrome that also allows downloads from Instagram, YouTube, Vimeo, and 100+ video hosting websites.

Other than this, the software supports a wide range of formats and resolutions for video downloads and allows web browser integration with Google Chrome and others for faster downloads. Users can also download entire YouTube playlists and channels with just a few simple clicks.

Overall, VideoDuke is one of the best video downloaders for Mac in 2021.

Allavsoft Downloader

Allavsoft Downloader eliminates the need for us to copy and paste video URLs every single time we need to download a video. The software automatically recognizes URLs of video pages and asks the user if he/she wishes to download them. You can download entire YouTube playlists or carry out batch downloads by selecting and entering a list of custom URLs. However, only three quality settings are available by default.

The software has a built-in converter that supports up to 35 formats and the video downloader additionally includes a video screen recorder and video cropping tool.

MacX YouTube Downloader

MacX YouTube Downloader will be the fifth-best video downloader on the list and the reason for that is its old-school user interface which looks dull when compared with VideoDuke or Airy by Elmedia.

However, it only looks old-school, the video downloader supports downloading videos from Instagram, YouTube, and more. Users can download Soundcloud audio with this video downloader and enable proxy while downloading videos online, an exclusive MacX feature.

Users will enjoy the zero-advertisement experience and will have the power to choose the format and video resolution before beginning download. It is a solid video downloader with no limits on use. MacX YouTube Downloader is also among the best video downloaders for Mac.

Verdict:

Out of the many that we have tested and analyzed, above-mentioned is a list of the top 5 best free video downloaders for Mac and in my personal opinion that resonates with the views of thousands of people, VideoDuke is overall the best video downloader for mac in 2021.

VideoDuke offers some amazing features when it comes to downloading videos online. It is professional and powerful and works as the best Google Chrome video downloader with web integration. The software supports 8K resolution and allows batch downloads for ten or more videos without compromising quality. Download any video from 1000+ websites on Google Chrome with VideoDuke which is one of the best video downloaders for Mac in 2021.

Google Chrome is the most popular and widely used internet browser of all time and adding a Chrome add-on extension or Chrome video downloader application on Mac will make downloading videos a seamless and hassle-free process. Reading this review, it will be easier for you to make the decision on which video downloader would suit your requirements best.

Do let us know in the comments below.