Video collage is an excellent way to attract more audiences on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and other websites through its amazing effects. A video collage maker can achieve these cool effects. But how to select ones that are easy to use and free from so much software is an irritating thing. Today, this post will recommend five free video collage makers for you.

Guide List:

Part 1. Video Collage Maker with Music on Windows/Mac

Part 2: Video Collage Makers Online and Free

Part 3. 2 Video Collage Maker Apps for Android/iOS

Part 1. Video Collage Maker on Windows/Mac

If you want an excellent video collage maker on a desktop, you can consider the ArkThinker Video Converter Ultimate. This amazing tool is not only a video converter to convert more than 1000 format files, but it also can make a video collage. It provides various templates for you to place videos. You can also add fantastic filters to split-screen videos. Moreover, this all-in-one video collage maker allows you to easily add your favorite music to the video collage.

How to use ArkThinker Video Converter Ultimate to make video collages:

Step 1: Free download this video collage maker on the official website of the ArkThinker Video Converter Ultimate. This tool can be compatible with Windows and Mac. Then launch it and click the Collage button at the top from the menu bar.

Step 2: You can choose a collage split screen layout according to your preferences first. Then click the Plus button to upload your video files to the software. You can move the video to choose the best location.

Step 3: Move the mouse cursor over a single video, and you can edit the video, including trimming, cropping, adding watermarks, and replacing. Click the Filter button, and you can choose a fantastic filter to video, like Warm, Gray, Plain, etc.

Step 4: If you want to add music to a video collage, you can click the Audio button. Then check the Background Music option and click the Plus button to add your favorite music. You can change the volume of your audio freely. Moreover, it allows you to add audio effects, such as Loop play and Fade in/out.

Step 5: The last step is to output your video collage by clicking the Export button. You can rename your video collage freely. Moreover, this video collage maker supports adjusting the parameters of the video, including frame rate, resolution, and quality. Click the Browse button to choose the output path, and click the Start Export button.

Part 2. Video Collage Makers Online and Free

Here are two video collage makers online you can try. The biggest advantage of online software is that you don’t need to download software to use it at any time. However, the online software has some limitations, but it can also be used for simple video splicing.

Canva Video Collages

Canva Video Collage is a famous video collage maker online that provides some essential editing functions, such as trimming, cropping, and flipping. Moreover, you can use this tool to add music to your videos. But the drawback is limited editing features.

Step 1: Search the Canva Video Collages on your website directly. You need to register with your email or phone number to use. Then click the Video button and choose the Video Collage option to launch the video collage maker.

Step 2: Click the Uploads button on the left side. Then you need to click the Video and the Upload files buttons to import your videos.

Step 3: You can edit the videos by clicking the video, like cutting, cropping, and flipping. Moreover, you can adjust the White balance, light, and color by clicking the Edit video button.

Step 4: The last step is to click the Share button at the top right. Then click the Download button to save your video collages.

Adobe Express

Adobe Express is also an online video collage maker. It provides many templates for you to create a fantastic video collage. Unfortunately, this software has a slow speed to split screens even a short video, and no editing features.

Step 1: Launch Adobe Express on the website. You should log in with your email. Click the Split Screen button to open a new window. Then click the Plus and the Video buttons to load your files.

Step 2: Then click the video to adjust the file size of the video. You can click the Preview button to view the video before downloading. Then click the Download button at the top to save the video file.

Part 3: 2 Video Collage Maker Apps for Android/iOS

When you want to make a video collage on your mobile device, there are two free apps for Android/iOS. You can pick one to use according to your needs. You can also find a better one by yourself and share it with us!

1. Video Collage Maker

Video Collage Maker is an excellent app that you can find on Google Play. You can mix and combine multiple videos or photos. Moreover, you can add music/audio, text, and stickers. Now, create a video collage and share it with your friends!

Ratings: 4.7

Pros:

Support previewing the video before downloading. Allow adding music and text to the video.

Cons:

Multiple videos cannot be played during editing. Error occurs when uploading multiple videos for collage.

2. PhotoGrid

PhotoGrid is also a video collage maker app for iOS. You can upload up to 9 videos for splicing and clipping. It allows you to add a watermark and text at will. Moreover, this powerful video collage maker app also provides editing tools, including cropping, rotating, resizing, blurring, and beautifying. But this video collage maker app is only once for free.

Ratings: 4.9

Pros:

Provide powerful editing tools to adjust the video. Support uploading up to nine videos for splicing.

Cons:

Provide a free trial only once. There are advertisements in the app

Conclusion

This is the end. Not only did you get five free and straightforward video collage makers, but you also learned how to use them. The first software is worth having if you want to enjoy more editing functions without limitation!