The pros and cons of Receiving SMS Online

In the past, you could get your phone number in a couple of ways: through the cellular network provider, landline provider, or with the help of the cable TV company. Nowadays, if you need a temporary number, for receiving SMS online, you can just go to the services such as AnonymSMS and get one for free.

Of course, this type of service has its limitations. It’s not like you own the disposable number all by yourself, although that type of service does exist; however, it usually isn’t free. These numbers are all website-based and can last as long as you want them to. They allow calls, and call routing, as well as offer numerous benefits such as voice mail, call scheduling, assigning personalized greetings, and numerous handy features that can increase your productivity. In other words, this type of service offers amazing possibilities and is limited only by the user’s and programmer’s ambitions, as well as your will to invest.

As previously mentioned, these services usually aren’t free, although there are free options with audio advertising, or with a limited number of call minutes. On the other hand, paid ones are in the price range of mobile phone providers, making them affordable for a large base of users. In other words, if you want to increase your business productivity, these temporary phones are an excellent choice. Alternatively, if you need disposable numbers only for receiving verification codes and access to apps and services, free SMS-receiving online services are a better choice.

With their use, you can increase your online security and prevent your real digits from being connected with your online activities. This is a practical thing, especially if you are into more sensitive services such as online dating, for example. Also, if you are managing AirBnB sales or looking for a job with an online agency, it is a high chance you want to keep your private number private, as well.

Another important benefit of this service is that you don’t need another smartphone – you just need an internet connection.

Also, all these SMS-receiving online services function in a similar, user-friendly way that involves a few steps:

Select the service and open its home page.

Find the number that you like.

Enter this number into the app or service that requires phone number verification.

After that, select receive/update SMS (or something similar), next to the selected number on the services page and the needed code should be displayed on the screen.

If not, repeat the process, or select “update latest SMS”, next to the number, and the required code will show in a couple of seconds.

Where can you get your disposable number?

Getting a temporary phone number has never been easier. There are multiple options to choose from; however, you should be careful. With this many burner services, meaning there is plenty of space for scams. For that reason, go for the services that are free but bring a good level of security.

Also, look for a user-friendly service that makes disposable numbers inactive from time to time. Moreover, make sure that the offered numbers aren’t overused, allowing you to perform whatever type of verification you have planned.

To sum up, you should use a service such as AnonymSMS that fulfills each of the conditions previously mentioned, offering a reliable and trouble-free experience.

Are the AnonymSMS temporary numbers worth it?

AnonymSMS, although not perfect, definitely brings numerous benefits to its users:

First of all, it is free to use.

You can use it as many times as you want, 24 hours a day.

Phone numbers are updated two times a week.

User-friendly experience.

It works with all sorts of online apps and services such as Gmail, Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp, Viber, Instagram, Telegram, Tinder, Twitter, LinkedIn, and many more.

You can use it to confirm your location.

It prevents unwanted texts and calls.

You only need an internet connection to use it.

It keeps your private phone number private.

On the other hand, there are also certain limitations such as:

No voice recognition service.

You can only receive online SMS.

Safety first

In AnonymSMS service, each of the available temporary numbers, as well as the received codes are visible to everyone; however, that doesn’t jeopardize you in any way. The main reason for that is that you are the only person that has the other information available and, as you know, codes without passwords are useless. Also, the messages are deleted automatically after some time, preventing the possibility of misuse.

Another handy thing about this SMS receiving online service is that the numbers are made inactive from time to time, for certain periods, making them unsuitable for fraud and illegal activities.

The digits available on the AnonymSMS are no different than the other, regular phone numbers; therefore, they aren’t traceable, nor can they get you into trouble.

What do regular people think about the AnonymSMS?

Real people are always a testimony to the success or downfall of a certain product or service. In other words, if you want to know how well the product works, just listen to the people. Here are some of the remarks from its users on trustpilot.com.

Temporary numbers are a cool option to receive SMS online, and an affordable way to keep your privacy. On the other hand, there are also options for increasing your productivity. In other words, everything depends on your needs, and what is even better, everything is affordable enough for anyone.