5 Interesting Facts about Self-Driving Cars



It goes without saying that in the coming years, cars are going to allow their “drivers” to have complete freedom from the actual necessity to drive. In other words, cars will navigate without human input. This emerging technology will surely create a powerful impact on environment, society, national security, and economy, and, as a result, will redefine transportation, cities, and countless tangential industries. Here are a few more interesting facts about driver-less cars you need to know.

No steering wheels and pedals

If a car does not need a driver, then it won’t need a steering wheel. The majority of people continue to be surprised by this fact. Moreover, self-driving cars will do without pedals as well. The reason for this is the same – they won’t need them. Instead, due to extra space, manufacturers will be able to include more useful features. For today, a typical self-driving car is equipped with start and stop buttons, storage space for the passenger’s belongings, two seats with seatbelts, and a screen that displays the route to be taken.

Not just for cars

Innovative GPS and sensor technology is going to be applied not just to cars, but to other vehicles as well. These include tractors, cargo trucks, mining trucks, etc. Some leading shipping companies are already using this technology to transport goods of any kind. The only challenge to these innovations is that there will always be companies that stick to their traditional methods and refuse to move with the times.

GPS and satellite navigation systems

It is not a secret that all self-driving cars depend on GPS and satellite navigation systems that enable them to follow the set route. Furthermore, they are equipped with special cameras, lasers, and radar sensors to guarantee your safety and prevent unfortunate accidents and other hazards. Driver-less vehicles are able to distinguish between a car, a pedestrian, a motorcyclist, a tree, a pavement, and traffic lights, as well as road markings and a roadway construction. They are also capable of viewing distances of up to 500 feet.

Prevention of accidents

There are different factors that lead to accidents on the road. These may include distractions due to other vehicles, weather conditions, physical limitations like bad reaction and eyesight, etc. Due to the fact that the vast majority of accidents are caused by the driver’s error, technology developers and car manufacturers do their best to make autonomous vehicles a lot safer than those driven by people. Self-driving cars have completed millions of miles of road tests, and they demonstrate the greatest potential to avoid common driver mistakes. Therefore, hopes are high that such innovation will begin to save lives lost in car accidents each year.

Safety in complete darkness

It is a great achievement in the driver-less vehicle market to have a car able to function in total darkness. The main marketing goal is to achieve a considerable increase in safety that comes with a car able to drive by itself. If the car manufacturers confirm that, there will be no change in completing tasks regardless of the time of the day or amount of light.

We, humans, are extremely creative living beings who keep on introducing new technologies and devices. Without machines, we cannot even imagine a day. Despite the fact that machines will never take the place of the human brain, they still play a significant role – they make our lives a lot easier, more comfortable, and definitely more interesting.

