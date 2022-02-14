5 Key Reasons to Choose Berger Express Painting Services for Home Painting in 2022

We understand the importance of a safe, hygienic and high-quality paint job.

Can’t wait to give your home a brilliant makeover? Don’t reinvent the wheel. Get experienced professionals to do it for you, from start to finish. You just lay back and enjoy the transformation of your living spaces according to your dreams. Berger Paints Express Painting services promise to give you a completely hassle-free and luxurious experience of safe home painting. Does it sound too good to be true?

Not when you can get end-to-end interior and exterior wall painting done by highly skilled professionals using superior quality products and techniques. With Berger Paints painting services, you can be sure of safer, cleaner and faster results. Take a look.

1. Safety First

Any home painting work should ensure a healthy environment during and after the process. This goes much beyond the COVID protocols. From the very first step of preparing the walls for the painting job, tools and techniques that ensure the least amount of dust should be used to ensure a healthy home. Using low VOC products can also ensure a healthy environment for your home and the planet.

Next, comes the focus on ensuring safety against the raging pandemic. This is done by ensuring disinfection of the entire site and especially the frequently touched surfaces once the painting job is completed. What you get is peace of mind of returning to a safe home.

2. Accurate Quotes

Isn’t it frustrating when the painting team keeps adding to your costs as the job progresses? Sometimes, they can’t even give you a proper quote that they stick to till the end. However, with painting services from Berger Paints, you are assured of an accurate estimate right at the beginning. This is regardless of the size of your project. The estimate is provided after an on-site visit and colour consultation with you, which helps the professionals accurately estimate the amount of paint, type of paint, waterproofing, textured effect if any, and more. No more hidden or extra costs to worry about.

You can also check the cost for yourself for an informed decision with the Paint Calculator tool. All you need to do is input the basic information, such as total carpet area, number of doors and windows, and the paint type you desire. The calculation is done by the tool to give you an accurate estimate.

3. Colour Consultation

Choosing the colour scheme can be the most exciting part of painting your house. But there are so many different colours, textures and combinations to choose from. How do you decide on what will work best for your home? Don’t stress. Simply get expert advice on what colour combinations and textures will work best for you. Want to know which paint works best for which room? Express Painting services can help choose the right paints to do just that. For example, your kitchen could benefit the most from Easy Clean Fresh, an emulsion that eliminates unpleasant smells from your home. The emulsion gives walls a sumptuous gloss, backed by Cross-Linking Polymers, making even the hardest stains easy to clean.

And you don’t need to take them at their word. Check it out for yourself with Berger’s Virtual Painter tool. With this tool, you can see a virtual version of what a room will look like with a specific colour or texture.

4. Trained Professionals Using Automated Tools

The team sent for your home painting work will consist of qualified painters, trained to ensure the best results. Don’t settle for random freelancers who might not have experience with certain textures or paints, or might not know how to translate your vision into reality. They also won’t have the advanced tools used by Berger’s trained professionals to ensure the fastest turnaround time and the cleanest and safest experience for you. Plus, they will be safety-certified painters, trained to take a safety-first approach.

5. Completely Stress-Free Experience

When you choose professional painting services like those offered by Berger Express Painting, you can simply sit back and relax while everything is taken care of. First, all furniture, fixtures and flooring are covered to prevent paint splatters on your expensive upholstery. Once the job is completed to your satisfaction, the entire site is cleaned and completely disinfected. All the furniture is put back in its place so that you get a hassle-free experience of home painting work.

You can also choose waterproofing solutions for your roof, ceiling and walls to protect your home against dampness. In short, with Express Painting services, you have a complete turnkey solution for all your home painting needs.