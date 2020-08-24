5 Most Expensive Things in Dubai

Dubai is an expensive city to live in. Its developed business and tourist attractions have increased the economic value of this city. Tourists usually come into Dubai without any budget planning. The cost of a residential unit, food, and drinks, shopping, rent a car service, and many other expenses often upset the travelers’ budget.

If you are planning to visit Dubai but you have a low budget, you need not worry about this. You can limit your expenses by taking a few things with you. Conversely, you can avoid highly expensive things while staying in Dubai. The following are some most expensive things in Dubai.

Food and Meal

Most food products are imported into Dubai. The food and meals you eat in Dubai are slightly expensive. If you order a salad instead of pasta, the salad will cost more because vegetables are unable to grow in the desert. Besides fast food, vegetables, and fruits, the most expensive foods are desserts such as ice cream and cakes.

Ice Cream is too costly that a scoop of The Black Diamond ice cream is enough to upset your meal budget for the full month. It has 23-carats of edible gold sheet flakes at the price of 2999 AED. Cakes are also expensive particularly if you are going to buy a Golden Phoenix Cupcake, you will have to pay 3700 AED to buy the world’s best dessert.

Transport

Though public transport is available in Dubai, still some people face transport problems. The world’s largest metro is also not able to reach everywhere. Moreover, you cannot enjoy the comfortable and luxurious protocol of a car.

You can go for a car lease option to avoid transport problems. Well it all depends on your stay duration. Also, you own a golden card, you can avail of a comfortable seat in a separate compartment of the metro by paying double charges every time.

Drinks

The prices of soft drinks are affordable. Tea, coffee, and other drinks will not upset your budget but a cocktail will. Nowadays, people enjoy cocktails after success or achievement in order to express their happiness. These drinks should be avoided to maintain the budget.

The most expensive cocktail is served in Burj al Arab in AED 27,321. This drink comes in 18-carat gold glass with a stirrer of valuable oak case. If you can’t live without a cocktail, drink it from a local bar.

Spa Treatment

Tourists are often not conscious about spa treatments if their trip is for a short duration. But commercial travelers particularly fashion industry travelers often go for these treatments. Try to take your facial and spa treatments yourself.

No doubt the spa services of Dubai are remarkable but the cost is not bearable for everyone because these facial treatments have the incorporation of some precious metals to provide a natural glow to your skin.

Accommodation

There are some basic things that cannot be even neglected including your accommodation in a hotel or residential apartment. The most expensive and luxurious hotel in Dubai is a 7-star hotel i.e., Burj al Arab. Though there are many hotels at affordable prices, their cheapest rates are still higher for visitors.

If you live in a hotel of the farthest place to save your money, you will have to bear traveling expenses. You can rent a car from a cheap car rental company to move across Dubai.

Despite all these expensive things, you can manage your budget by opting for the alternate cheapest thing. I hope you will enjoy your Dubai trip by bearing less pressure on your pocket.