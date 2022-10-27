5 Reddit aviators making buzz in the NFT marketplace

The NFT sales market has been witnessing a rise in sales with the new collections of Reddit avatars. These aviators are able to get popularity and inspiration from the June 2021 Reddit NFT “snoo”, which was the first and the highest sold NFT of that time at 175 ETH which equals $234,000 for that sale.

Which 5 aviators are getting attention?

Amongst the 2.5 million plus avatars and the NFTs avatars on the Reddit platform, The top five NFTs which are getting attention on the Reddit are the Spooky Season: poieeeyee followed by The Senses, next the list is Foustlings the Spooky Season: Rojom, and fifth is Wearing Your Emotions. These NFTs after their initial aviator unveiling at Reddit got instant popularity and are almost the top NFTs on the NFTs sales platform OpenSea, as per the last 24 hours sales and trades volume on the platform.

What is Reddit?

Reddit as a Platform was started as a discussion platform along with a social news-sharing platform and Content writing platform. The platform works mainly on the principles of feedback in the form of upvotes and downvotes. This feature shows the user what they like and why they like something such as a new in the world in Reddit discussions. Reddit is considered to be neutral in terms of the perspective of Social media platforms rather than the platforms like Facebook and Twitter, which work more as ads-driven platforms than communication platforms.

Reddit is considered the platform where all the news and socially created content is shared for the public opinions and views in the form of discussions or votes for the same. Reddit saw the Platform opportunities in the NFT market space and then it market picked the best artists to curate the avatars on the platforms. This resulted in the creation of snoo as the first famous and publicly accepted avatar on the platform which was later sold at a huge ether price. This was considered the tipping point at the platform for the creation and sales of aviators and the NFTs with help of public opinions on the platforms.

What is the difference between Avatar and NFTs?

Reddit has been filled with the 2 million plus avatars. Due to the potential profits margin from the creations and the sale of the NFTs. The aviators who can get the attention of all the others are considered to be priced avatars which opens its doors to making them as NFTs and selling them on the NFT platforms like OpenSea.