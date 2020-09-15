5 Top Industries Driving the Digital Transformation in India

Any debate on global digital transformation always includes a mention of India. The country boasts the second largest internet market driven by massive investment in new technology. With more people now online, the country enjoys higher innovation in technology and has emerged as a leader in digital solutions.

This post explores some of the industries embracing technology and how their trendsetting culture has impacted them.

Mobile App Development

A recent report indicated that India would have the world’s largest developer base by 2024. This comes in the backdrop of heavy investment in innovative technology by the government and corporates. The country currently boasts over 1.674 million app economy jobs which have continued to grow consistently over the last two decades.

The rising demand for mobile-based services and content has fueled app development across all industries. More Indians now go online using smartphones which makes apps the best platforms for local businesses to sell products and services.

Education Sector

With the second-largest population in the world, delivering quality education is not an easy task for the government. However, most states have invested heavily in digital technology and this is already bearing fruits.

Digital initiatives in education have boosted inclusive growth by easing access to better educational facilities. Through affordable high-speed internet and direct-to-device technologies, even in rural areas, more young people can now access education cheaply.

Teaching and learning have received a huge boost through initiatives such as Swayam, Swayam-Prabha, National Digital Library, Virtual Lab and e-Yantra. The focus of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is to foster digital education which eases access and also lowers costs. Educational content is now readily available across multiple educational apps, websites and online forums.

Entertainment

The entertainment sector in India has continued thriving over the last few decades. New technologies play a big role in boosting growth in the sector. The music and movie industry, for instance, have benefited a lot from digital downloads, streaming services, leveraging social media platforms for branding and so much more.

The online casinos have also continued thriving through digital technology. Despite strict gambling laws in the country, local players can now play on reputable foreign-based platforms. indiagamblers.com is one of the most comprehensive resources for such credible sites, guides, reviews and much more.

Video gaming has also grown due to the availability of high-quality local games. Players can now stream games online, share games, and even participate in online tournaments.

Ecommerce

India is one of the leading eCommerce markets in the world. By 2025, Indian online shoppers will reach 220 million. The same report says the e-commerce sector will grow 1,200 per cent by 2026.

The growing online penetration continues to boost eCommerce with many startups and leading global brands harnessing the opportunities. The country has all ingredients to drive online eCommerce, including a young demographic profile, increasing internet penetration and improving economic performance.

Healthcare

India is renowned worldwide for its health industry and new technology has helped maintain this reputation. Digital technology empowers medical professionals to deliver better services. IT plays a critical role in the collection of data, data analysis, sharing of patients’ information and much more.

It’s easier for medics to make better decisions based on data. Most health systems in India today integrate digital technology and this has improved the state of the health industry. It’s no wonder that India’s healthcare’s financial performance continues to enjoy better ranking and improved financial performance due to the adoption of technology.

Final Thoughts

Digital technology influences most aspects of modern life in the country. With heavy investment in digital literacy by the government, India continues to set standards in global digital transformation. These are only a few of the industries that have set the pace in the adoption of digital technology.