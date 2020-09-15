Newton School secured $650,000 led by Nexus Venture Partners

Newton School, a Bangalore based ed-tech startup has now secured $650000 in a Seed funding round backed by the Nexus Venture Partners.

The funding round also saw the participation from the Unacademy founders Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, and Hemesh Singh; US-based startup platform AngelList; Srinivas Anumolu, Founder of Upwork; veteran educationists Ajay Gupta and Sahil Aggarwal; and K Ganesh, Founder of GrowthStory.

As per the announcement, Newton School will now going to use the funds to strengthen its product and expand its team.

Nishant Chandra, Co-Founder, Newton School, said, “Millions of students every year go to engineering colleges with outdated curriculums which teach coding using pen and paper and have little relevance to industry requirements. This results in a meager three percent employability for new-age jobs even after spending lakhs of rupees. Newton School has developed interactive products and curriculum that allow students to practice coding and get instant feedback, build live industry oriented projects, and get it reviewed by top software developers, making them ready for high paying jobs.”