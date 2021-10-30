5 Ways to Choose a Perfect Colour Palette for Your Home

Colours reflect emotions and feelings besides creating an ambience. Selecting the right colour palette for your home is important to make it welcoming and attractive. Apart from making your home look fresh and beautiful, colour can also draw attention to certain sections of the house, make a space appear larger than it is or look cosy and intimate.

Here’s a look at five ways to finalise the perfect colour for your home.

#1 – Based on Colour Categories

Broadly speaking, there are three categories of colours:

Primary Colours: This includes red, yellow, and blue

Secondary Colours: These are created by mixing the primary colours. For instance, green can be created by combining equal parts of blue and yellow, while orange is created by mixing red and yellow.

Tertiary Colours: These are made by mixing primary and secondary colours.

However, this is a more scientific concept. In the world of paints and interior design, the colour categories are:

Pastel Colours: Think of a light and soothing colour. It could be a very light shade of blue, green, purple, pink, or any other colour. These are called pastel shades. They are calming and make the room look brighter and airier. Have a small study in your house or maybe a narrow passage? Pastel hues may be the best choices for these.

Dark Colours: Wish to make a style statement? Dark colours can give your room a trendy and sophisticated look. While black shades may be risky, colours like deep reds, navy blues, chocolate browns, and deep metallic greys have become very popular. The dark look is definitely in.

Intermediate Colours: These are hues that are darker than pastels and lighter than dark shades.

Accent Colours: These bring a unique style. Bold and vibrant colours, used sparingly, can bring a theme or colour scheme to life.

Refer to the colour catalogue of Berger Paints for interior walls. The vast range of colours is conveniently divided into these categories making it easier to decide.

#2 – Based on Effect of Colours

Colours are more than a visual delight. They can affect mood and emotions and also speak of your personality.

Blue: This has a calming and cooling effect on your mood and symbolises trust and loyalty. Blues are a great choice for the bedroom.

Red: This is the colour of confidence and energy. It is considered the most stimulating of the colours. It speaks of your passion, courage, and cheerfulness. You can use reds in your guest bedroom or drawing room.

Yellow: This represents optimism and inspiration. It can lend a modern appeal to the room and speak of your creativity.

Purple: This is the colour of royalty and luxury. Purples symbolise wisdom and serenity. Pastel shades of purple work wonderfully for a study.

Green: Growth and nature are perfectly symbolised by this colour. Greens are best for your children’s room. It also has a calming and joyful effect.

Brown: This triggers a sense of security and contentment. Browns have become popular accent colours.

How about choosing colours that may bring you luck? Refer to an online colour horoscope and choose according to your zodiac sign.

#3 – Based on a Style

You can choose colours based on one of the following schemes.

Monochromatic: This uses different tones of the same colour. For instance, choose a pastel blue for three walls of a room and a navy blue for the fourth wall. Combining mint green and a deep green also looks great.

Analogous: This scheme uses colours that appear next to each other on the colour wheel. Combinations like yellow with green and lilac with red look fabulous.

Contrast: This involves choosing colours from opposite segments of the colour wheel. The right shades of blue and green can add a touch of sophistication to your ambience. Red and purple used together to speak of your unique style and confidence.

You could use different styles for different spaces. For instance, bedrooms can be monochromatic, while other areas can follow the contrasting scheme. Use an online Virtual Painter if you’re unsure whether two colours will look great together.

#4 – Based on Other Elements in the Room

The right colour also varies according to the furniture and fixtures in the room, the amount of lighting and the size of the room. For instance, if your room has ornate or vintage furniture that you wish to draw attention to, paint your walls with pastel shades.

For rooms that receive less sunlight, use lavender or yellow to brighten up the space. If you have a large room with less furniture, use dark colours for a warm and energetic appeal. For small rooms, use pastel hues to give a sense of space.

Use Berger’s interior and exterior Paint Preview tool to upload images of your rooms and view them in different colours.

#5 – Choose Textures

Go for special effects and patterns on your walls for a more unique and trendier look. You can paint one wall with say clouds or a fiery look. There are earthy patterns like rocky or floral. A texture resembling crushed paper is very popular.

Still unsure what colours to choose? Get in touch with a professional painting service company that offers an end-to-end solution like Berger’s Express Painting, from consultancy and estimation to painting and clean-up. Their colour consultants will visit your home and guide you about the right combination for each room.