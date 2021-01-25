7 Clever Gadgets for A Smarter Home

The 21st century is all about technology. There are hundreds of smart devices out there that make your lives simple. And, in this age of technology if you’re still using appliances in your home that are decades old then you’re missing a trick. You absolutely should switch to smarter solutions. Here is a list of 7 gadgets you should to make your home smarter.

1) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

A clean home is a happy home they say and rightfully so. When your house and surroundings are clean, you feel happier and healthier. But, cleaning is a pretty complicated task. In between work and spending time with loved ones, we hardly have time to take care of the cleaning and other mundane tasks of our home. This is why every smart home needs to have a robotic vacuum cleaner.

Vacuum cleaners by themselves are pretty useful appliances. They make the complicated task of cleaning pretty simple. But, robotic vacuum cleaners take this to another level. They are self-operated, wireless and can function even without your involvement. Robotic vacuum cleaners can turn themselves on automatically and move around your house collecting all the dust and debris. If you want to control them, you can do so by using your smartphone. Some of them are so advanced that they can sense any objection to their path and choose a different path. Schedule the cleaning sessions from your smartphone and completely forget about it. This is definitely a must have for every smart home.

2) Smart Speakers

In the 21st century, smart speakers are a must for every single household. They are amazing appliances that can carry a wide range of functions. Primarily, a smart speaker is a wireless audio playback device but, with the help of an integrated virtual assistant, the functionality of this speaker can be vastly increased. With just a single “hot word” like Alexa or Siri, the assistant will be activated and can provide you hands-free entertainment. The assistant can also tell you the latest news, scores of your favorite sports and even the weather forecast for the day. You can connect the smart speaker to smart lights and smart thermostats. This will enable you to control the lighting and temperature of your house with just a single voice command.

Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple Homepod are some of the most popular smart speakers available in today’s market.

3) Dishwasher

Cooking food for a full family is a huge task but you know what’s even more dreadful, washing the stack of plates and pots lying in the sink. It takes up a lot of time and energy and is not at all enjoyable. The process of hand-washing dishes also wastes a whole lot of water. But, there is a modern day solution to all these problems. A device that saves a lot of time, energy and even water and that is the dishwasher. Just throw in your stack of dirty dishes and forget it. After a while you will have fresh, clean and ready to use dishes again. It not only removes all the hard stains and odours on your plates but also kills upto 99% of all germs. This is why you should absolutely get a dishwasher for your home.

4) Smart Microwave Oven

Doesn’t matter if you have the biggest bungalow or the coolest gadgets. What you need above all is food. Because food is the one magic ingredient that binds our home and family together. Most of us dream of having the yummiest dishes on our dining table without putting in too much effort.

This is where smart microwave ovens come into the picture. They make cooking easy and fun. With a smart microwave, you can grill your chicken, roast your steak or bake that wonderful cake without spending hours in the kitchen. Smart ovens also help preserve the nutrition in your food for much longer. Some of these ovens also come with self-cleaning technology to reduce your workload. If you are looking for the best microwave oven then you can go for brands like Samsung and LG as they are providing models with smart features.

5) Smart Security System

The world we live in is rapidly changing and crime rates are increasing by the day. So a security system is a must for every home to ensure the safety of our loved ones. In this age of technology, smart security systems are becoming increasingly popular. The system basically provides a variety of cameras and sensors that are stationed at every entry point to your house. These cameras then connect to the Wi-Fi in your house to let you monitor who enters and leaves your house. You can view all this information on your mobile or laptop even when you are not at home.

6) Smart Lighting

If you still have tube lights or incandescent bulbs at home, it is high time that you ditch them and switch to smart LED bulbs. They use 75% less energy when compared to traditional bulbs and can be connected to your voice assistant. You can turn them off or on with a simple voice command. Some advanced lighting systems can also detect the presence/absence of a person to turn on or off. The light coming from LED bulbs is clean, natural looking and also better for your eyes. So, what are you waiting for? Make the switch today.

7) Air Purifier

We often take this for granted but, the quality of air in our house is a measure of our smartness. If you have everything but no fresh air to breathe then you might have to rethink. Indoor pollutants are often generated by building materials, air fresheners, perfumes, cleaning products, furniture, carpets and upholstery. When you breathe the air containing these pollutants, it can lead to a variety of infections and respiratory problems. This is why an air purifier is a must for every modern home.

Air purifiers use cutting edge technology to make sure that you and your family are breathing fresh and high-quality air. They trap the dust floating around your house to keep you safe from infections and respiratory problems. Brands like Dyson, Coway and Kent offer some amazing air purifiers for your home.

Conclusion:

Well, there you have it. A list of 7 gadgets that can make your home smarter and your work simpler. Including these devices in your day to day life can easily help you save a lot of time, energy and even electricity.