Tesla to setup it’s operational base in Gujarat

Tesla is going to enter India very soon and will probably gain a huge market share there. And one of the major steps in doing so is to set up the country’s operational base. After getting registered in Bengaluru, the company plans to set up its base in Gujarat. Tesla already in talks with several states to set it up, but as of now, Gujarat seems to have the best chance of welcoming Tesla into the state. Other governments have also offered space to Tesla several times, but no official statement from the company is out yet.

Why might Tesla choose Gujarat?

Gujarat is already home to several car manufacturers, especially Electric cars. And this has allowed the government to give a strong pitch to Tesla on why to choose Gujarat over other states. The government has also promised incentives and assistance in setting up the Indian operational base in the state. Reports from officials have already been surfaced regarding the Gujarat government is in talks with Tesla regarding the same.

There are already many big companies that have set up their manufacturing plants in the state. The infrastructure of the state and the efforts of the government has already supported various companies. And like them, probably, Tesla will also choose Gujarat. Other benefits in setting up their base in the state are proximity to ports and the country’s biggest markets. The government has also given significant benefits to the company and also had proper communication with them, unlike other states.

Tesla India!

Once all the formalities are over and Tesla properly sets up all its units in the country, we enthusiasts can get our hand on the vehicle. Reports suggest that the first car to be available will be the Model 3. Prebooking of the vehicles will begin soon and at the same time, the sales will also begin in the first quarter of the year. It is important to note that no official statement on the dates of the car or its prices are out yet.

Once Tesla’s start to become more common in the country, the EV infrastructure will improve drastically. The government will also take steps to promote the use of EVs by giving subsidies to buyers. And at the same time, there will be several other benefits too.

DO you think Gujarat will become the operational base for Tesla in the country? And how long before Tesla’s are readily available in the Indian market? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Electric Vehicles that will arrive under Rs 10 lakhs in India