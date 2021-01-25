Electric Vehicles that will arrive under Rs 10 lakhs in India

One can get a fuel-based car in India for as low as Rs 3 lakhs in India. But at the same price, one cannot get an EV. In fact, the starting price of electric vehicles is well above Rs 10 lakhs in the country, close to Rs 15 lakhs. So, to compete in the price-sensitive market of the country, companies will bring EVs under Rs 10 lakh very soon. Here are some of the top ones that you should keep an eye out for.

Electric Vehicles coming under Rs 10 lakhs

1) Maruti WagonR EV

The WagonR is a famous vehicle in the country. You can also often see it on roads wherever you go. And now Maruti is planning to launch an electric version of the same car. The car is going to arrive after the more premium XL 5 and XL6 under Nexa branding. Reports suggest that the company has already tested the WagonR EV in the country but hasn’t released any data. The car is already available in markets outside India and might soon enter India too.

The car will have some key design changes, including the front light of the car. The grills at the front of the car and new alloy designs of wheels will also make it stand out from earlier versions. Maruti has tried its best to make the car look a lot sportier than before.

2) Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra has been doing pretty wells in the EV market. They have launched some great vehicles earlier and now is now going to launch the eKUV100 under Rs 10 lakhs. Their SUV vehicles have always been great and the EV will also be similar with slight modifications. this car was already showcased back in February at the Auto Expo event. And the main change that it has, other than being an EV is in design.

Coming to the specs of the car, it will have a range of about 150 km on a single charge. It can also juice up pretty fast in just about 6 hours with the normal charger. The car has a 15.9 kW motor providing a horsepower of 54.4 and 120 Nm torque.

3) Tata Altroz EV

The Tata Altroz EV seems to be the most good looking and offering the most. The car will come with a range of about 300 km and is expected to be priced below Rs 10 lakhs. Unlike other Electric cars by the company, this is going to be much cheaper and is going to get a lot of attraction. The expected launch date of the car is during the second half of 2021.

What are your thoughts on these Electric Vehicles that are expected to arrive under Rs 10 lakhs in India? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: The Triton N4 EV is unlike any other Tesla, BMW or Audi out there!