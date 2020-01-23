7 Productive & Amazing Ways to Spend your Free Time

Spending the free time in a laid-back mode is everyone’s guilty pleasure. However, you can make those few free hours constructive by doing things that can benefit you in the long term.

No, we are not talking about sitting at a place and reading a book or joining the gym, but things that can be fun and at the same time could help you become productive.

Let’s have a look at the productive & amazing ways to spend your free time:

1. Painting- Things become easier if you have some hobby. Painting or drawing is one of those activities which not only calm the mind but can also kill free time.

All that you need is a passion for dra upwing something somewhere.

So, take out your paintbrushes and canvas and start stroking the colors on the paper. Make a good collection of your paintings, and you might even showcase them at some art gallery and get a good amount of it.

You never know when you are on the verge of making a masterpiece.

2. Gaming- Scrolling through the mobile, checking the feeds, and playing games online is one of the most tempting things that we love to do in our free time. However, with the same mobile, one can get productive as well. Wondering how? Well, there are a few genuine games in the app store that can help you earn money while playing.

Out of many, Rummy is my favorite. It is a wonderful card game where the mind gets a real workout in arranging the cards to the winning sequence. Furthermore, you earn real cash when you win. Isn’t it amazing? Play and earn!

3. Music- Music feeds the soul. It is a great stress buster and relaxes the mind. If you are into playing some instrument or want to learn some, free time is the best to explore that.

So, next time when you’ll be free, take your guitar out and start playing the strings to a cord. You can take help from YouTube tutorial videos.

If playing instruments is not your thing, play your favorite music on the loop. Take your cup of coffee, sit in the balcony, and have some ‘me’ time.

Nothing’s better than that!

4. Solving puzzles- Free time can be used to sharpen the mind. While playing Rummy is one of those, you can also solve puzzles that come in daily newspapers and magazines.

It is not only the cheapest way of spend off the free time but also hone your skills. A short time spent in cracking the mystery could sharpen your mind.

You can choose anything between crossword puzzles, jigsaw varieties, Sudoku, etc. that improves memory, concentration, and critical thinking.

5. Dancing- If nothing special is in mind, dance! Yes, dancing is one of those things that you can do, no matter whether you excel in it or not. You can draw multiple benefits with this activity.

Apart from kicking off your free time, dancing is also a wonderful form of exercise where you sweat out and burn calories.

Learn some specific dancing style from different tutorials that you may find online. Or else, simply dance to the tunes of any song and go freestyle.

6. Reach Out- Free time is the best to call your buddies, parents, and family members whom you are missing for a long time.

Dial number of your loved ones and have some gala time talking to them. Catch up with your buddies and reminiscence the old times you have spent together.

Believe me; you will feel recharged and more productive for the rest of the day. Some people have those vibes that boost your spirits and keep you going for the entire day.

Find them and talk to them in your free time.

7. Volunteering- Lastly, one of the best things that you can do is volunteering for a good cause. Contact the NGOs working near you and find out if they are looking for volunteers.

Generally, such groups are always in need of people who can help them.

Lend a helping hand. The kind of mental satisfaction it gives will fill your mind and soul immensely.

I hope you got a great list of amazing & productive ways to spend your free time. Now you tell us what are the ways you spend and which one you’re going to start with in the comments.

