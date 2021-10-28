7 Quietest Gaming Laptops with Little Noise Output

Nobody enjoys a noisy laptop that constantly hums, vibrates, or emits disruptive sounds. These noises are common among older laptops, especially when you have multiple programs running at once. As you are trying to play a game or watch a video livestream, the noises from your laptop can deeply ruin your immersion. Sometimes, you may not even hear the audio clearly because the laptop is being so noisy.

When your laptop produces a lot of noise, this is usually a sign that you should replace it with a newer model. There are many modern gaming laptops with technical specs so impressive that they have virtually silent noise output. Let’s discover the seven quietest gaming laptops with powerful noise reduction systems:

1. ASUS TUF Dash F15

This ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop is designed to stay quiet even under heavy stress. The TUF Dash F15 comes with a precision keyboard, where each of your inputs make noise under 30 decibels. This helps you to stay discrete while taking notes in class or working on your laptop in a library without disturbing other people.

The TUF Dash F15 also uses the powerful two-way AI Noise Cancellation technology by ASUS, which works with any audio device you plug into your laptop. This technology eliminates background noise and creates better experiences during online meetings. You can even set this technology up to filter noise from a specific program, so you can enjoy playing games or watching media with minimal interruptions.

This laptop comes with Intel i7 CPU, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, and up to 32GB of RAM. With these components, you won’t have any trouble running games on high settings or executing resource-intensive tasks such as streaming media.

2. Gigabyte Aero 15x

The Gigabyte Aero is a powerful laptop with an impressive design. The Aero 15x features a 15.6-inch 1080p display and weighs under 5 pounds. This laptop uses a 512GB SSD, which runs much quieter compared to HDD options. Aero also included an extra SSD slot, both of which support M.2 PCIe drivers, which are quieter and faster than laptops with SATA3 SSD.

This laptop uses the Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070. The Gigabyte Aero 15x uses fans and heat pipes to keep your system cool while under heavy stress. It has an intuitive ability to ventilate heat, which keeps the laptop quiet during use.

3. HP Omen X

The HP Omen X is a high-quality laptop that comes with an advanced cooling system. The laptop uses HP’s Omen Tempest Cooling technology, which is designed to prioritize thermal efficiency. It has dual fans with 3-sided vents, allowing for a 5-way airflow. HP decided against using regular thermal paste in this laptop. Instead, it uses Conductonaut liquid from Thermal Grizzly, which provides significantly enhanced performance.

The HP Omen X uses the Intel i7-0750H CPU, the NVIDIA RTX 2070, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. You can feel confident in this laptop’s ability to handle movies, video games, and resource-intensive programs.

4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

The ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 is another high-quality release from ASUS. This laptop features a sophisticated and ultra-thin design that is packed to the brim with raw computing power. The ROG Zephyrus G14 can handle a power-efficient AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, along with the GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 uses two upgraded Arc Flow fans that maximize airflow while minimizing noise generation. This laptop stays cool thanks to an optimized fin design that disperses heat through four heatsinks in the flanks. Even when the laptop is running at full speed, the fans remain quiet as you enjoy the maximum computing power.

5. Acer Predator Triton 700

The Predator Triton 700 is a powerful offering from Acer. You can upgrade this laptop to use the Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU and the NVIDIA GeForce Max-q GPU, which is one of the quietest GPUs for gaming laptops. The Predator Triton 700 keeps these components cool by using two AeroBlade fans, along with 5 heat pipes to distribute the heat.

This laptop also has 4 intake slots along the top and bottom that pull in cool air before cycling out the hot air. The Acer Predator Triton 700 can handle a wide range of programs and resource-intensive tasks without overheating or being uncomfortably loud.

6. MSI GL62

The MSI GL62 uses an i7-7700HQ CPU and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050i GPU. This laptop comes with a 128GB PCIe SSD and has an additional slot for an HDD, although adding the extra drive may increase noise levels. MSI has included their Cooler Boost technology, which uses fans and heat pipes to circulate the cooling effect around the laptop’s components. The laptop also has 8 heat pipes that can disperse the heat and keep the noise levels down.

7. ASUS ROG Strix G15

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 is a unique and powerful laptop with some great features to help you stay quiet. This laptop uses a liquid metal thermal compound to pull large amounts of heat away from your CPU. The ROG Strix G15 pushes hot air through 4 heatsinks to rapidly get rid of the heat that builds up while using your laptop. The end result is a laptop that runs 16°C cooler and makes quieter noise due to less demand on your computer fans.

Like other advanced ASUS laptops, the ROG Strix G15 uses two-way AI Noise Cancelation technology to eliminate unwanted noise. If you’re a gamer communicating with your team, or trying to have an online business meeting, you’ll find this technology valuable for helping you establish clear, consistent communication.