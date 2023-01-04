7 Types of Damage that Often Occur in the Air Conditioners

Damage to the air conditioner is a serious problem and most of the time it will be very annoying. As many of you have experienced, on top of it can make the room feel uncomfortable due to the heat, eventually, you will also pay more to repair your air conditioner. This extra cost may disturb your monthly expenses flow.

Keeping your air conditioner from being damaged and experiencing interference is your responsibility as the owner. But unfortunately, the damage that happens to the air conditioner often occurs because of a small problem that we don’t realize. Things that at first are only small damage, morphed into big ones that require costly repair. This shows that recognizing damage to air conditioners earlier is important.

Various types of damage can happen to an air conditioner. You need to know each of them that often occur. By knowing the various causes of a damaged air conditioner, you can find out whether the issue can be repaired or whether it is time to replace it with a new air conditioner unit.

Aircon unable to produce cool air

There are many reasons why the air conditioner is unable to cool a room. It can happen to technical or non-technical problems. If it’s related to technical problems, it may happen to damage to the air conditioner compressor and insufficient air conditioner freon pressure.

While non-technical problems might be because of the size of the air conditioner which does not match the area of ​​the room, a broken air conditioner remote control, or it might also be because the room does not tightly shut or is too often exposed to sunlight.

Aircon blowing hot air

In addition to being unable to produce cool air, major damage to the aircon can make it blow hot air instead. A broken air conditioner also often emits hot air which makes the room even more uncomfortable. The cause of this damage is a dirty or dusty condenser coil. Because you rarely clean it, it clogs the air ducts which should emit cool air into the room. Air that is not fresh makes the room uncomfortable and the air quality is poor. If this happens, you should clean the dirt around the outdoor unit and contact a professional expert to help.

Leaky aircon

This is one of the most common air conditioner problems that is certainly very disturbing! The main cause of a leaky air conditioner can be damage to the reservoir tube so that water cannot be stored and flows properly.

When you don’t clean the air conditioner regularly, dirt will eventually clog the drain hose. If the hose is clogged, water will accumulate in the reservoir tube in the indoor unit. The ability of an air conditioner to hold water is so limited that if you don’t clean it, the water will eventually flow out and damage the equipment underneath. Air conditioner leaks can also be due to leaking or broken pipes.

The aircon is unable to be turned on or turn off

If your air conditioner suddenly won’t turn on or turn off, it may be challenged to damage an air conditioner component. These problems usually recur after the air conditioner unit has been left and not used for a while by the owner. To prevent even more serious damage from occurring, you should immediately contact a reputable air conditioner service provider so that it can be easily repaired.

Aircon emits a bad odor

Problems like this are usually caused by the carcasses of small animals that die inside the air conditioner. To fix this, you can immediately open the air conditioner cover and make sure there are no animal carcasses inside the air conditioner filter.

If there are none in the filter, the carcasses might be stuck in other components located deeper inside, thus you will have difficulty removing them. To troubleshoot this issue you are advised to use an air conditioner service provider.

Running out of freon

This is also a common issue that you can find in your household or even offices air conditioners. Freon is what makes your air conditioner able to produce cool air. If the Freon runs out, it will make the air conditioner unable to work properly.

Not only that, if the air conditioner Freon has run out but you are still turning the air conditioner on, the impact can damage the air conditioner further. Make sure the air conditioner in your home doesn’t run out of Freon because it can make the air conditioner unable to function optimally!

Outdoor unit damage

Household air conditioners usually consist of two system units, indoor and outdoor. As the name suggests, this outdoor unit is located outdoors but is connected to the indoor unit via a pipe. Air conditioner damage to the outdoor section is often troublesome because it is quite complicated and requires the assistance of a professional technician to deal with.

Damage to the outdoor part is usually caused by several things such as damage to the compressor which causes the air conditioner to be unable to cool down. Damage to compressor supports such as capacitors, damage to the heat dissipation fan, and damage to the relay that supplies electricity to the outdoor unit.

