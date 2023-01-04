Initial ChatGPT question from Nadella

Known for delicacies like vada pav and bhel puri, Mumbai is the scene of the street food battle created by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Nadella spoke about the future of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Nadella gave a live demonstration of ChatGPT on stage. ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot that became famous for its realistic answers to questions.

He asked about “the future of Mumbai” in his first question on ChatGPT. After the bot responds, it asks ChatGPT to rate Mumbai street food. The app results were 10, with Vada Pav taking first place. Subsequent courses included snacks like pav bhaji, bhel puri, dada puri, chaat, pani and mumbai sandwiches.

The best place to find Vada Pav is what Nadella later asked on ChatGPT. After reading the comments, he decided that ChatGPT’s next challenge would be to write a play in which Vada Pav defends his claim of being the best street food against Pav Bhaji and Bhel Puri.

To illustrate how ChatGPT (AI) is the creation of a new “reasoning engine”, Nadella cites Vada Pav as an example. He claims: “Every knowledge worker will be more inventive, direct and productive. Setting up this co-pilot will allow every frontline worker to do knowledge work on a larger scale than ever before