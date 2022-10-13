8 Functional Testing Interview Questions and Answers

Any interview includes general and professional questions. It is easier for applicants who apply for a position at an IT company to speak on professional topics, for example, about BI tools when it comes to performance analyst jobs. But even here, many unexpected questions from the field of basic knowledge await. You need to be ready for them, so you’ll find some examples below.

What is the purpose of functional testing?

Functional tests are carried out to check each function of the application for correct operation. In this case, input data is used and the output data is checked for compliance with their functional requirements.

2. What is included in functional testing?

In functional testing, the task of a specialist is to check the user interface, and the correctness of the interaction between the client and the server, databases, and applications is tested. This can use a black box method without affecting source code testing.

3. What is the method of random testing?

This method is also called the method of special testing. The essence of the method is in unplanned activities. The tester checks any part of the application, chosen at random, for errors. This testing method does not consider requirements or examples.

4. What is end-to-end testing and when is it done?

A method that allows you to understand whether the correct data is transferred between different modules and subsystems of the program. It includes the entire flow of tests from start to finish.

5. What is sanity testing and when is it used?

Testing after assembly or after defects has been fixed. With the help of sanity testing, you can check whether a bug has been fixed, and how fixing it has affected the overall functionality of the application or its functions.

6. How many tests can you run per day?

A tricky question, because test cases can be different in scale. If you name the maximum number, you may be suspected of excessive self-confidence. If it’s the minimum one, you can signal a lack of productivity. The correct answer would be how many tests you ran per day as part of the last project. For example, in the case of complex tests, we conduct no more than 10 cases per day. If the tests are simple, up to 40 tests can be carried out. The number is up to 20 for tests of medium complexity.

7. Why and how is load testing done?

Load testing is carried out to determine the maximum performance of the service, response time, etc. You can also evaluate the stability of the application and its integrity. Such testing is carried out under conditions of maximum load on some functions.

8. How and why to file a bug report?

The tester keeps notes while working, in which the tester describes their observations, conclusions, and other information that may be useful to developers. Later, an error report is generated from this information. Its main purpose is to collect detailed data about the error, which will enable developers to understand the cause and environment of its origin.

These are far from all functional tester interview questions, but they will give an understanding of the direction in which you need to prepare for an interview.