PC shipments sees a drop by 20% – Step drop in two decades

According to a new report even after the increased pandemic-related sales, there have been claims showing that consumers have reportedly had a slowdown in spending on gadgets, which has directly impacted the demands standing for personal computers. However, this issue has gone on a serious that the demands now have fallen so far which has never happened in the previous two decades.

PC shipments fell by 20%

Going with the report from Gartner Inc. statistics, the worldwide shipments for PC components saw a huge fall by 19.5% year on year in the third quarter, this is also reported to be the biggest ever drop in more than two decades.

Giving you an idea about the sale, in the most recent quarter, it was reported that computer manufacturers have sold around 68 million PCs and PC components which is definitely a given drop considering that over 84.5 million PC components were sold in the previous year.

“This quarter’s data clearly indicates a “historic decline” for the PC market,” said Gartner analyst Mikako Kitagawa. “Even though the supply-chain problems have largely subsided, heavy loads inventory is now becoming a major concern considering on the consumer as well as the commercial markets due to sluggish PC demand.”

There are also reports claiming that the previously announced “Back-to-school sales” saw a very lower number of active consumers than was projected, despite the fact that it was heavily advertised about the major price cuts which intended to encourage consumers to make purchases, according to Ms. Kitagawa.

Businesses are becoming more cautious in their spending decisions as the global economy slows.

However, the Pc shipment did see major surge in demand during the pandemic times where there were increase in demands for PC components as many people have been shifting to work from home model and there was a need of computers to fill in the gap to shift to this model.

It’s not only users but there many tecnology giants like Google, Microsoft and even service based companies like Accenture had shift their operations on this basis of WFH.

Will PC shipment rise?

As of now, it’s quite hard to predict when will the PC shipment get back to normal levels.

However, since there has been a increase in inflation surge, the demand for Pc components can possibly see a even steeper drop!

There are possible reports claiming that the Inflation could affect for the whole 2023 which can directly impact the PC shipment. We will be updating you with more updates as things get confirmed.