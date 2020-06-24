8 Tips for Choosing Modern Furniture

Furniture plays a critical role in an office setting. They are the centerpiece that holds the entire office together. Australian companies spend roughly $10 billion on furniture every year. However, the wrong office furniture can throw the whole office off-balance. So how do you make sure you get the right furniture? The following are some tips to help you make the right choice.

1. Comfort is Key

A lot of the tasks performed in an office are very repetitive. It would help if you never compromised on the level of comfort. The desk and office chairs should allow sitting for long hours without any back injuries. A desk should be high enough that it will enable you to sit with elbows at 90 degrees. The chair should be ergonomic and comfortable on the back. Inspect the arms, base, legs, and backrest before you commit. Comfort increases the productivity of employees.

2. Functionality

Although the appearance of furniture is essential, one would argue the functionality is even more critical. What is the point of having a beautiful chair that you can’t sit on? The furniture should support working environments. It provides enough privacy for each employee to focus on their work. Conversely, they should also be light enough to allow movement when the need arises. The hinges handle, and wheels should work correctly.

3. Value for Money

The type of furniture you buy depends on how much you are willing to spend. If you are a company with deep pockets, then you can splurge a little. However, if you are a start-up, then money might have to stick to a budget. In such a situation, you might have to get creative, consider getting self-assembly office furniture. You can opt for decent second furniture to save some money. Whatever the budget is, always go for quality.

4. Office Size

The first thing you should consider is the size of your office. There should be enough room to allow movement. A crowded office looks clumsy and reduces productivity. So feel free to pace out the office or even take measurements. Figure out where everything will go beforehand. Otherwise, you might end up with furniture that doesn’t fit through the door.

5. Storage Space

An office can get a little cluttered if the available storage space is not sufficient. Fortunately, multi-functional furniture can solve these space-related issues. A good example is a desk that also doubles as filing cabinets. Invest beyond just chairs and desk; include a good number of shelves, bookcases, and filing cabinets. The more storage you have, the easier it is to stay organized.

6. Furniture Style

The furniture you get should be consistent with the color palette and the décor of the office. You will only have one chance at first impression to your clients. The most common styles include traditional, contemporary, mid-century, or electric. Each style conveys a particular message. For instance, traditional style furniture conveys a connection to the past. If the new piece of furniture is from a different style, it will stick out like a sore thumb. So decide on a style beforehand rather than just throwing random techniques together.

7. Reliable Furniture Store

Buying office furniture is one of the most significant investments a business has to make. As such, you need to make sure you are dealing with a reputable shop. Bigger furniture stores such as Danny’s Desks Sunshine Coast take their reputation seriously and are less likely to sell you sub-standard furniture. In addition to the superior quality they offer, they offer after-sales services. Inquire about warranties, return policies, installations, and delivery services. You are safer paying a little extra for top quality service.

8. Make a Plan

Like most things in life, you should never rush into buying office furniture. Planning gives you time to think about your needs and prioritize. The requirements vary depending on the nature of the business. After which you still need more time to shop around and compare prices. The more time you spend thinking through your options, the less likely you are to make a mistake.

Investing in quality office furniture significantly improves your staff’s productivity.

Whether you are starting a new business or only looking for an upgrade, we hope you find these tips useful. If you can afford it, then go all out. However, if you have a limited budget, then prioritize your needs and satisfy the most pressing ones first.

