Nine months after its debut, gamers of the self-described action strategy game Minecraft Legends will be able to lead their mobs in an endless battle against Piglin invaders thanks to a maintenance mode.

The game’s creators, Mojang and Blackbird, said on Tuesday that they have been incorporating user feedback into their work since launch in order to make changes and tweaks to make the game better. After the release of the last set of new material for the game, Lost Legends: Snow vs. Snouts, they’re going to take a step back from development, indicating that the process is now allegedly complete.

Positively, the update allowed players to focus on destroying piglin bases from afar by introducing a new version of the Redstone launcher, which added a brand-new combat style to the game. At last, Minecraft warfare moves into the fourteenth century, if that qualifies as the advent of artillery.

Additionally, the developers reported that the most recent title update for the game brought the fearless frog, witches, clangers, air choppers, and a host of enhancements to the game’s mechanics, in addition to enhancements to the Battle View user interface. However, it appears that’s the last item we’ll receive.

Tech support will continue

This implies that while Mojang has made the Bright-Eyed Hero skin available for free, no new material will be added to the Minecraft Legends game. As long as the game is playable, the current Lost Legends tasks can still be completed for free and provide prizes. PvP and cooperative play, as well as technical assistance, will go on.

Naturally, there’s no compelling reason why Minecraft Legends has to get a ton of upgrades, but hearing this news makes it difficult to ignore how poorly the game has been received. You have to figure Microsoft had higher expectations for this game after all, it bears the name of the incredibly successful and popular Minecraft game.

Unfortunately, the release of the game was a letdown, which probably dashed expectations of a protracted development period. While giving Minecraft Legends a 50% rating and criticizing it for excluding Minecraft’s spirit of invention and creativity, Lauren Morton was by no means the only one to feel this way.

About Minecraft Legends

The 2023 real-time action-strategy video game Minecraft Legends was created by Blackbird Interactive and Mojang Studios and released by Xbox Game Studios. Serving as a spin-off of the 2011 sandbox game Minecraft, the title was launched on the platform Windows, as well as on consoles such as the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on April 18, 2023.

The setting of Minecraft Legends is the earthly-like Overworld, which is now under invasion from the piglin hordes from the Nether realm. It is home to a variety of biomes and natural resources. The Well of Fate, aggressive piglin outposts, and peaceful communities may all be found in the Overworld. The Overworld is procedurally created, much like Minecraft, so every time you play the game, you’re in a different place.