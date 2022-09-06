90% of the comments on Elon Musk’s account are from Bot Accounts

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla has reportedly told the media that 90% of the comments on his post are from bot accounts. Go through the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

Bot Accounts and Elon Musk

According to recent reports, Elon Musk has claimed that most of the comments on his post is from bot accounts. He also shared the screenshot of these comments which were posted through a fake account of Chanpeong Zhao. “And 90 percent of my comments are bots,” he said in a tweet. A follower asked Musk: “Do you think the number of likes you get has a similar proportion of bots vs humans at 90%?” Elon Musk is after Twitter as one of the top cyber security claimed that 8 out of every 10 Twitter accounts are fake which is quite high a number. Elon Musk had previously offered to buy Twitter. It was a done deal until Elon Musk terminated the deal all of a sudden. Now, this case is in the U.S. court and both sides are leaving no stone unturned in throwing some bad light onto the other.

Bot Accounts

For people who have no clue as to what bot accounts are, in simple words, they are fake accounts. They are a threat to every one of us as these accounts are often made to create and support some inappropriate nonsense on the internet. These accounts can play a major role in playing with people’s emotions and opinions which is why they are used in the field of politics or marketing. Most of these accounts are often owned by hackers as well so that they can hack the account of a specific company and then steal all the information which might be beneficial for someone and they will give in to them in exchange for something else like money etc.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is a well-known billionaire and he is known across the globe for being the head of the companies called SpaceX and Tesla. An inspiration for many and a competitor to a few, this person manages to make it to the Forbes billionaire’s list every year. Although he gets criticized sometimes for his controversial and misleading statements, his companies are doing extremely well financially and otherwise too. It is many people’s dream to buy at least something from these brands. Elon Musk was also in talks for buying Twitter for $44 million but the deal did not work out somehow.