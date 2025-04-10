In what is shaping up to be one of the most audacious cases of industrial theft in India, around 900 car engines have been stolen from Kia Motors’ manufacturing plant near Penukonda in Sri Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh — and shockingly, the theft went undetected for nearly five years.

Credits: CNBCTV18

How the Theft Was Uncovered

The startling revelation came to light in March 2025 during a year-end audit conducted by Kia Motors. What initially seemed like an inventory discrepancy soon unraveled into a full-blown investigation when the numbers didn’t add up. On March 19, the company filed a formal police complaint at the Penukonda Industrial Estate police station, bringing the matter officially into the public eye.

Initial whispers of something being amiss had begun earlier through informal inquiries, but it was only after thorough auditing that the magnitude of the issue became clear — 900 high-value car engines, each essential to the company’s production line, had gone missing.

An Inside Job, Say Police

Police believe this wasn’t a one-time occurrence but rather a “phased and planned” operation executed over half a decade. According to Penukonda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Y Venkateswarulu, the theft points strongly toward an inside job, with suspected collusion between former and current employees of Kia Motors.

“This is definitely an insider’s job. The engines were stolen systematically, and we suspect an organized effort involving people who had direct access to operations inside the plant,” said DSP Venkateswarulu.

Initial theories that the engines might have gone missing during transport from Tamil Nadu were quickly ruled out. All evidence indicated that the theft happened within the premises of the Penukonda facility. Adding to the complexity, official records had been tampered with — likely in an attempt to hide the missing inventory and delay detection.

A State-Level Crackdown

The gravity of the situation has prompted senior officials to take charge. Sri Sathya Sai District Superintendent of Police V Rathna visited the plant to personally review the situation. He confirmed the formation of three special investigation teams, who are currently working round the clock and traveling across the country to collect documents, track leads, and identify suspects.

“The investigation is progressing swiftly. We expect to uncover the methods used once we apprehend the suspects,” SP Rathna stated.

At present, authorities are mapping employee records, checking surveillance footage, and re-auditing inventories from previous years to piece together the full scope of the operation.

Impact on Kia’s Operations? Minimal, Says Company

Despite the large number of stolen engines, Kia Motors has maintained that its production output has not been impacted. A company spokesperson explained that Kia rolls out 300,000 to 400,000 vehicles annually, and the loss of 900 engines — though significant — has not affected business continuity.

“We continue to operate at full capacity. Production schedules remain unchanged,” the spokesperson said, while declining to comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

The Bigger Picture: Industrial Security in Focus

This high-profile case raises serious questions about internal controls, employee vetting, and surveillance at large-scale manufacturing units in India. How did 900 engines — each weighing hundreds of kilograms — leave a highly monitored facility over five years without triggering red flags?

It also highlights the need for stronger audit systems, real-time inventory tracking, and possibly even the integration of AI and IoT-based monitoring systems in industrial plants.

Credits: NDTV

What Happens Next

As the investigation unfolds, the spotlight is now on how deep this alleged network runs. Were these engines sold in a black market? Shipped abroad? Used in counterfeit operations?

With police tightening the noose and Kia cooperating fully, answers may come soon. But one thing is clear: this theft is not just a case of missing machinery — it’s a wake-up call for the entire manufacturing ecosystem.