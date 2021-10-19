A cleaning cloth for your Apple gadgets will cost you $19

Apple has recently announced some new gear, including improved MacBook Pro computers and AirPods earphones, as well as new colors for its HomePod Mini smart speaker, in case you missed it.

It also unveiled a brand-new product called Polishing Cloth, however it was not mentioned during the online presentation on Monday. Shame.

It would’ve been entertaining to see Tim Cook or Jony Ireplacement ve’s try to wax poetic about the new product, but instead, Apple silently added the fabric to its online store without saying anything.

You’ll have to pay $19 to get your hands on the Polishing Cloth from Apple. You get a piece of apparently very soft material in exchange, as well as… well, that’s it. You’ll also need to be patient, as the item will take at least three weeks to arrive.

The cloth, which has Apple’s logo in the bottom right corner, is composed of “soft, nonabrasive material,” according to Apple’s product page, and it “cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.” It may even be able to clean an Android device.

Its size isn’t specified, so it may be as small as a postage stamp or as large as a beach towel, though it’s most likely somewhere in the middle.

When you select “compatibility,” the selection substantially widens to cover almost every Apple product you can imagine. It’s a strange list, to say the least.

Yes, you may use it on your old iPod Shuffle, but only the fourth generation, according to the instructions. You may also use it to clean your iPod Nano, but until it’s the seventh version, keep the towel away from the gadget.

It looks a lot like the polishing cloth that comes with the expensive nano-texture Pro Display XDR. Did we mention that the Pro Display XDR comes with a complimentary cloth? If you want a single piece of fabric with your purchase, it appears that you’ll have to pay $6,000.